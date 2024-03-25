Do you want some scrumptious Star Wars Blue Milk on that cereal? No problem.

Consumers love movie tie-in products. They've been around for a while now, and nothing is really that surprising. Everything from dessert to fast food to breakfast items has had the film treatment when it comes to promotion.

This article will explore some of the more off-the-wall items we've seen from past to present. Some may be familiar to you, others not so much.

Regardless, you'll find some of these interesting, if not delicious. Or (bla!) nasty.

Star Wars Blue Milk

Lucasfilm released a press release with details about upcoming merchandise. And on April 17, you can get your very own Star Wars TruMoo Blue Milk by Dairy Farmers of AmericaTruMoo.It's a vanilla-flavored milk that's supposed to be “delicious.”

The packaging includes an illustrated image of Luke and Darth battling it with their lightsabers. IGN reports that the blue milk was found on the Outer Rim on the planet Tatooine. And, sometimes, there was green milk, too.

Minions Twinkies

The cross-promotion for Illumination's Minions and Hostess Twinkies was clever. After all, the delicious snack cakes look like Minions. That said, according to Deal News, they were just plain Twinkies with nothing special about them except the wrapper. Although, they're probably full of gibberish.

Star Trek Happy Meal from McDonald's

The 1979 Happy Meal for Star Trek consisted of a ring with a secret compartment, a cardboard game, a bracelet communicator, and many fun illustrations.

Deal News reports that this was the first-ever movie/food tie-in promotion. Thus, it kicked off the entire concept and genre of having this type of promotional item with food purchases. Thanks, McDonald's.

Hi-C Ecto Cooler

Ghost Busters is back in theaters, so there's no better time to reflect on the Hi-C Ecto Cooler associated with The Real Ghostbusters cartoon. The to-die-for drink was green and contained “all-natural flavors.” It included Slimer on the front, and his tongue was hanging out.

Prince of Thieves cereal

If you were a fan of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, you could have breakfast with the marksman with this cereal, which debuted with the film in 1991. The cereal looks a bit bland, but it came with a movie poster (score!). We're not sure if this was a bullseye with consumers, but it was definitely a tie-in relic from the past that had to be included. Just what the hell were they thinking making chunky arrow cereal shapes?

Star Wars: Episode 1 Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell toys

That's right — you had three restaurants to choose from to get your Star Wars Episode One toys — for only .99 cents! There were Yoda, C-3PO, and others. All came with a delicious pizza, taco, or chicken. Pizza Hut also had some awesome Star Wars boxes that came with their pizzas at this time, which surely collectors kept with the grease stains and all.

The Darth Vader Burger

Star Wars also saw the rise of the Darth Vader Burger at Quick in 2012 for The Phantom Menace 3D release. The burger consisted of a dyed black bun, two patties, and cheese. It was not the most delicious-looking thing out there, but hey, what else would you expect from the Dark Side?

Keep in mind that many other product tie-ins with edible food have emerged over the decades. This is our shortlist for now, but there's much more to discover—and more to come. I hope you're hungry.