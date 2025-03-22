SZA has proven to be a powerhouse of an artist as she blends R&B, pop, hip-hop, and rock in several of her biggest hits. She's collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Travis Scott, Doechii, Cardi B, and Summer Walker, to just name a few and now she's revealed that Taylor Swift is also open to working with her.

The five-time Grammy winner sat down with The Jennifer Hudson Show and shared that the two have met before and she's in awe of the superstar.

“Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,'” gushed the Lana creator.

Hudson, shared a photo of the two taking a photo at the 2025 Grammys. Swift was nominated for six awards and SZA was nominated for one. Unfortunately for Swift, she walked away empty-handed but SZA won Best R&B Song for “Saturn.”

“I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together,” SZA continued. “I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up.”

What's Next For SZA?

SZA will be embarking on a stadium tour alongside Kendrick Lamar starting next month. The Grand National Tour will hit both of the artist's home states of California and New Jersey, as well as large cities such as Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Chicago, and more. The tour will also be going international and the duo will see fans in London, Barcelona, Rome, and more with the tour ending in Stockholm on August 9.

SZA told Hudson what points Kendrick has given her before they begin this journey together this summer.

“I get to pick different tips and watch how he carries himself, how he emotes,” she said. “To watch him perform is to witness something magical.”

SZA and Kendrick were formerly labelmates on TDE but he left after his contract was up in 2022 and fulfilled his contractional obligation by releasing Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The project went on to win Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammys s well as “The Heart Part 5” winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

“One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above,” she continued. “He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me. It was weird, when I was watching myself from afar, I was like, ‘This not what I want to see, I want to see something different. I want to turn up.’ Then I just started, like, invoking a completely different energy and spirit within myself.”

The Lana and GNX creators performed at the Super Bowl halftime show together back in February when Kendrick announced SZA as his special guests. The duo performed two of their collaborated tracks: “All The Stars” and “Luther” together. Kendrick also brought out Serena Williams, Samuel L. Jackson, and DJ Mustard on stage.

The tour kicks off in less than a month in Minneapolis on April 19.