Taylor Swift has done it again. Her latest cinematic event, Release Party of a Showgirl, is set to pull in an impressive $33 million at the box office this weekend after grossing $15.8 million on Friday across 3,702 theaters, TheWrap reports. The film, a hybrid of lyric videos, music visuals, and behind-the-scenes footage, had no Thursday previews and minimal traditional promotion.

The numbers might not match Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which stormed theaters with a $96 million debut in 2023, but this performance remains remarkable for what it is—a short-run, fan-driven companion to her new album. For a project with virtually no marketing budget, it’s proof of Swift’s unparalleled influence. AMC Theatres handled distribution, leaning on Swift’s social media power to drive buzz and ticket sales.

Swifties turn theaters into celebrations

Unlike a typical film, Release Party of a Showgirl feels more like a collective celebration. Clocking in at 89 minutes, it features profanity-free lyric videos, a behind-the-scenes look at her 12th studio album, and immersive visuals that invite fans to sing and dance along. Swift herself encouraged the vibe online, telling followers that dancing was “optional but very much encouraged.”

Tickets were fixed at $12 nationwide—a nod to Swift’s favorite number—while premium screenings like Dolby carried an additional charge. With its limited three-day engagement, the release is designed as an exclusive moment for fans rather than a long-term theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine is struggling to find footing, earning lukewarm numbers despite strong reviews for his performance as MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The film is projected to earn less than $8.5 million, marking one of the weakest openings of Johnson’s career.

But the weekend belongs to Swift. Nearly two years after she ruled the box office with Eras Tour, the pop icon once again transformed moviegoing into a cultural event. With an “A+” CinemaScore and theaters filled with fans singing along, Release Party of a Showgirl proves that when Swift drops, everyone listens—and shows up.