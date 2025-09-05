Some artists don't know when to quit. While some, like Bruce Springsteen, are still going strong, every artist, no matter how legendary they are, needs to know when to call it a day. Many years ago, The Who embarked on a farewell tour in the early '80s. Now, in 2025, they are on what could be their actual farewell tour, dubbed the Song Is Over.

Their seventh stop on the tour was at the “World's Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden, on Saturday, August 30, 2025. They played to a packed-out New York crowd.

Despite this being the band's farewell tour, The Who don't want rock to die. They played “Long Live Rock,” an old-school rocker, for the first time since 2014 during their Madison Square Garden show. Intentional or not, this sent a strong message to their fans: never forget the past.

If that was their intention, The Who knocked it out of the park. They are still playing at the top of their game. Roger Daltrey's voice still pops, and Pete Townshend effortlessly hits his signature windmill strums.

But the time has come for them to call it quits. Elton John was still at his peak as a performer when the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour concluded in 2023, but even he knew when to ride off into the sunset.

One thing is for sure: seeing The Who on their 2025 farewell tour will leave an impression. Their legacy won't be forgotten, and while their song should not be over, it appears to be.

The Who's Song Is Over farewell 2025 Tour review

The farewell tours have all started with the same opening sequence. “I Can't Explain” is the perfect opener. It doesn't use up one of their greatest hits too early, but it gets the crowd moving. “Substitute” followed.

“Who Are You,” which has recently been heard in Walter Goggins-led Walmart ads, comes next. Daltrey's voice holds up as he navigates the verses. Usually, long guitar solos and false endings are seen as self-indulgent, but eight-minute renditions of “Who Are You” are welcomed.

After “The Seeker,” the biggest surprise of the night came. “Long Live Rock” was played fifth, and as noted, it felt like an appropriate song for their farewell tour.

Following some more hits like “Pinball Wizard” and “Love Ain't for Keeping,” The Who played a rousing rendition of “Behind Blue Eyes,” a standout from their Who's Next album.

They later showed off the range of their catalog. “My Generation,” which sounds like mid-'60s Rolling Stones or the Kinks, has never sounded better, and Simon Townshend — brother of Pete — gets a chance to shine when taking lead on “Going Mobile.”

The biggest highlight has to be “Love, Reign O'er Me.” Whether or not Daltrey uses a backing track for some of the howling screams is irrelevant. He sings the song masterfully at 81 years old.

“Love, Reign O'er Me” is one of the greatest vocal performances in rock history. Daltrey, now 52 years older, sings each line with purpose.

He still acts his age. Daltrey's voice broke during the final scream, and he needed a sip of water. Townshend, the true professional, took a sip with him and whispered something to Daltrey. He also praised him after the performance. While they are two of the biggest rock stars in the world, this moment, which some would find embarrassing, humanized them.

The Who were, at one time, rock's hottest act. Now, Daltrey and Townshend wear jeans to their gigs. There's nothing like seeing rock legends at their most comfortable. Some would not handle such a moment with ease, but it was another day at the office.

Should you see The Who's The Song Is Over Tour?

With only seven more shows left on the North American leg of The Who's Song Is Over farewell tour, the time is now to see Roger Dalty and Pete Townshend before they hang it up.

Their show isn't about spectacle. The stage setup is minimal, and the most exciting movement on the stage comes when Daltrey spins the microphone or Townshend hits his signature windmill strums.

You go to this show to see two legends call it a day on their terms. Most rock stars overstay their welcome, and others leave while still on top. There's no doubt that The Who are still at the top of their game.

The Who's Song Is Over Tour will conclude on Sunday, September 28, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.