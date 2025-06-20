Currently, The Boss Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on tour in Europe, closing out the third year of the ongoing venture. However, will they do a farewell tour?

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Springsteen dismissed the notion of doing a farewell tour with the E Street Band. He replied, “No,” when asked if he would do one.

He was asked if he'd want to be like Pete Seeger and play in his 90s. Even if his skills were diminished, he found a way to keep going. That is what Springsteen wants to emulate.

“Oh, absolutely. I mean, I knew Pete, and Pete had a lot of energy,” Springsteen praised. “And when his voice began to go, he simply found another way to do it. I think, was it his cousin or something who would play alongside him? Pete understood that people were coming to experience his spirit, which was as strong as could be.”

Earlier in the interview, Springsteen talked about the models for what his future on the road could look like, naming the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, and Bob Dylan as templates, who are all touring above the age of 80.

Talking about other icons, Springsteen praised them and their ability to perform at their age. He even thinks the Rolling Stones are “playing better than they've ever played.”

“He certainly is [a great role model], as is Willie Nelson, as were a lot of the fathers [of rock] who played well into their eighties,” Springsteen said. “And the Stones are a great inspiration right now. I think the Stones are playing better than they've ever played, as is Paul McCartney. And Bob Dylan is out there. So these guys, they're a little in front of me, and they're showing, ‘Hey, it's not time to sleep yet. There's many miles to go.'”

So, that is promising news for those hoping to catch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on tour soon. In his interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen also stated they would try to get to Australia soon, perhaps in the next year, and discussed the idea of doing another solo tour.

Springsteen, 75, does not sound ready to slow down. He has been on the road for the better part of three years in a row, and he will continue to do so.