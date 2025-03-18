March Madness is gearing up to begin tomorrow (March 18) and to get the festivities ready, a resurfaced Blue Blob clip hit the timeline. Blue Blob made an appearance on the Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera Young and the Restless in a funny clip back in 2022 when the Xavier University icon was met by actors Joshua Morrow (Nicolas Newman) and Michelle Stafford (Phyliss Summers Newman). The infamous couple in the beloved soap opera begins to argue about Nick's relationship with Blue Blob.

“Every night I'm dealing with this. Every night. I feel like I don't know you anymore,” Phyliss tells Nick.

“Can we just talk about this later, okay? I got to go.” Nick says before Blue Bob makes his appearance.

“I knew it. I see what's happening here,” Phyliss says as she turns around to face Blue Blob.

“Can you give me one minute? I promise I'll be there,” Nick says to Blue Blob.

“All of this, everything that is going on is not okay,” Phyliss reacts.

“Look, this is my life,” Nick says.

“I don't like who you're becoming,” Phyliss yells at Nick.

“What I'm becoming? What if this is who I've always been?” Nick says as the camera pans to Blue Blob glaring into the window from outside.

The clip is seemingly from Blue Blob's 2022 appearance on the longest-running American soap operas of all time.

“We were all very excited when CBS Sports reached out to us about having the Blue Blob appear on The Young and the Restless. What a fun way to promote the Xavier brand!” Athletic Marketing Director Hannah Martin said at the time.

On The Young and The Restless, all is fair in love and March Madness 😂 pic.twitter.com/ylbfhcoK9k — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Our student mascots work hard all season long, so I was happy that we were able to send two of our senior mascots to LA for an experience they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” she added.

This is not Blue Blob's first national television appearance either, he also was featured on ESPN in 2008 with former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly. The Xavier icon has also been featured on Playboy in 2009.

Take a look at the 2025 March Madness below:

2025 March Madness Schedule

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 16 on CBS

First Four: March 18-19

First round: March 20-21

Second round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Tuesday, March 18 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

(16) Alabama State vs. (16) Saint Francis, 6:40 p.m. | truTV

(11) San Diego State vs. (11) North Carolina, 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Wednesday, March 19 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

(16) American University vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's, 6:40 p.m. | truTV

(11) Texas vs. (11) Xavier, 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Thursday, March 20 (First Round/Round of 64)

(8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton, 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point, 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana, 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(1) Houston vs. (16) SIU Edwardsville, 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) Auburn vs. (16) Saint Francis/Alabama St., 2:50 p.m. | CBS

(5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m. | truTV

(6) BYU vs. (11) VCU, 4:05 p.m. | TNT

(8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia, 4:35 p.m. | TBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford, 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale, 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake, 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State, 9:25 p.m. | TNT

(2) St. John's vs. (15) Omaha, 9:45 p.m. | CBS

(5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego, 10 p.m. | TBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNC Wilmington, 10:10 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 21 (First Round/Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's/American, 2:50 p.m. | CBS

(7) Saint Mary's vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. | truTV

(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina/San Diego State, 4:05 p.m. | TNT

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. | TBS

(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. | TNT

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 9:45 p.m. | TNT

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. | TBS

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. | truTV