For the last several years, it feels like the MCU has tried to make something that is “the best Marvel movie since Endgame,” and they may have found it with Thunderbolts*.

Don't let what appears to be a low-stakes adventure fool you; Thunderbolts* packs a punch. Not only does the Suicide Squad-like group of misfits soar when together, but the actors also give their characters layers never seen before in the quieter moments of the movie.

An ensemble piece, Thunderbolts* begins as a Yelena Blelova (Florence Pugh) movie. Before too long, other members of her team, such as other self-proclaimed “losers” John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Bob (Lewis Pullman).

Thunderbolts* quickly pits the team on their mission, which ends up having more importance to the MCU's future than what appears at first glance.

Above all else, Thunderbolts* is the rare Marvel movie with something to say. You'd be surprised how deep this blockbuster goes, with a message even more poignant a half-decade removed from the pandemic.

At one point, Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine — says, “Righteousness without power is just an opinion.” I'm not sure how much power film critics have, but my opinion is that Thunderbolts* may have struck gold for Marvel for the first time in years.

Thunderbolts* review: What's it about?

Thunderbolts* begins with Yelena standing on the second-tallest building in the world, Merdeka 118. Since losing her sister, Yelena has dove head-first into her work for Valentina.

However, after visiting Alexei — who's now living in Washington, D.C. (but really a stone's throw away in Baltimore) — Yelena realizes she wants more. So, Yelena asks Valentina for one more mission before wanting a public-facing heroic role. Valentina promises her one last job that will free her from this line of work.

Valentina, meanwhile, is facing impeachment from the CIA. She is trying to erase any traces of her past, which is how Yelena, John, Taskmaster, and Ghost end up in a trap orchestrated by Valentina. While there, they also meet Bob, who appears to be an impotent man incapable of doing anything.

He agrees to take part in an experiment done by Valentina. He does it based on the promise of a greater purpose, and the results of the experiment create the Sentry character.

They then form a team, embarking on a high-stakes mission that could redeem all of them. While they have all made mistakes, the Thunderbolts members will have to overcome their trauma to complete their mission.

Florence Pugh's time to shine

Everyone knows Florence Pugh is a star. From Little Women to Fighting with My Family to We Live in Time, she is always reliable for a stellar performance.

Thunderbolts* showcases a different side of Yelena that was first shown in Hawkeye. She has continued her downward spiral, hoping to move through grieving her late sister at the bottom of a bottle.

Her past in the Red Room also haunts her. It's a layer of the character Marvel failed to capitalize on with Scarlett Johansson's Natasha despite their best efforts in Black Widow, which came out several years too late.

Pugh's chemistry with Pullman, who plays Sentry, is vital to the movie. Their relationship begins almost like an older sister and awkward younger brother vibe, as Bob can't seem to fit in with the group. By the end, they share some of the most powerful scenes Marvel has ever produced.

I'm not too proud to admit that Thunderbolts* exceeds expectations. I thought it was DOA once Steven Yeun left the project, but Pullman came through. He plays these types of characters well, and you just want to give Bob a hug at times. It's rare to have that kind of sincerity in an MCU performance.

A team of misfits

As Yelena points out at one point in Thunderbolts*, most of the team only punch and shoot. On paper, it sounds boring — Who doesn't want web-slinging adventures or galactic battles? — but having a boots-on-the-ground team means the Marvel movie can commit to badass action.

There's more practicality with the action sequences in Thunderbolts* that the MCU has missed for years. They have gotten so accustomed to CGI-heavy third acts — not that Thunderbolts* isn't guilty of indulging — but the combat here is way more interesting than anything from the last 10 movies or so since Shang-Chi.

Director Jake Schreier and cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo do great work together with these scenes. The punches are brutal, and the commitment to longer takes, as opposed to the nauseating quick-cutting action, works in the favor of the movie.

A surprising highlight

Wyatt Russell is a surprising standout from Thunderbolts*. While he played the same character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this movie offers some more backstory that explains his hard exterior.

Russell has an innate ability to act like a smug jerk, but you do care about him by the end of Thunderbolts*. I'm not sure what his place is going forward, but the Russell family is two-for-two when it comes to MCU roles.

The only puzzling inclusion to the team of Ghost. Hannah John-Kamen plays the part fine, but I cannot remember this character doing anything since the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Forgive me if I'm wrong. It's confusing, given that Thunderbolts* doesn't so much as give her a scene of backstory to fill in the near-seven-year gap.

At least there is some connectivity between the rest of Valentina's crew. Even the forgettable Taskmaster has a place. It's bad when a character like Taskmaster appears to no pop from an audience; I had to really think before realizing where the character was from.

Is Sebastian Stan over Marvel?

Sebastian Stan — fresh off his first Oscar nomination — may have finally reached his Marvel breaking point, though. He appears bored throughout Thunderbolts*, and I don't think it's just because Bucky has become a politician.

It's hard to blame him, as he has been in the franchise for over a decade. Stan has been taking on other kinds of roles as of late, starring in an eclectic range that includes Pam & Tammy, A Different Man, Fresh, Dumb Money, and The Apprentice over the last few years.

I can only imagine Bucky hanging around for the next two Avengers movies before going off in the sunset. The character was vital at one time, but the days of Captain America: The Winter Soldier are long gone.

Should you watch Thunderbolts*?

I don't want to have to answer the daunting question of whether or not Marvel is back, but Thunderbolts* may make the case they are heading in the right direction.

It's not trying to be anything. Yes, Marvel has made movies about teams of misfits — the highly grossing Guardians of the Galaxy series is a prime example — but Thunderbolts* has a different vibe.

Marvel may finally be trying to make movies for adults again. Unlike the aforementioned Guardians of the Galaxy, there is not a third-act dance-off. Instead, Thunderbolts* offers a twisted sequence that I am shocked Marvel allowed.

Usually, these movies end with a climactic third-act CGI fest. There is definitely a fair usage of CGI, but it requires brain (and heart), not brawn, to overcome the odds.

As they say, teamwork makes the dream work. The Thunderbolts may not be the most exciting team ever assembled, but they will win you over by the end. If there's one thing Marvel can do, it's make you care about a team of losers.

Grade: B+

Thunderbolts* will be released on Friday, May 2.