Travis Kelce tried to pull another fast one on the Swifties but they caught on. Travis and Jason Kelce dropped an announcement to their New Heights podcast and fans are convinced that it is not a coincidence that there were some nods to Taylor Swift.

Since the Chiefs suffered the devastating 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Eagles earlier this month, NFL fans have been anxiously waiting to see what lay ahead in the future of Travis' career. ESPN's Pat McAfee was the first to seemingly confirm that the tight end will be back.

“My dog!!! I’m coming back for sure. Going to try and get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” McAfee read a text message from Kelce during his show. “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle!!!!”

Following McAfee's viral clip, Jason Kelce and Travis' podcast page confirmed that No. 87 will be back on the field.

“From the desk of @tkelce: ITS TIME FOR YEAR 13,” the New Height's X account posted on Thursday, Feb. 27.

It wasn't difficult for Swifities to decode some subtle messaging made by Travis in the announcement.

“From the desk of”…season 13, I see what you did there,” one fan reacted. The phrase “from the desk” seeming refers to the merch Swift, used in promotion of her Grammy-nominated The Tortured Poets Department album.

“13 is always a good number,” another fan responded to the post. While 13 is known to be an “unlucky” number, Swift who was born on Dec. 13, refers to 13 as being her lucky number. It is also coincidently the 13th season for the professional athlete.

“LFG!, lucky 13,” another fan wrote.

“Lucky number 13! Hope they win it all!” a fan responded.

Travis' announcement comes after his response to retirement rumors for the past few weeks.

“It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this month. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-a–ing it. And I'm fully here for them.

He continued: “I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

Swift has attended more than 20 Chiefs games since dating Travis. The two began dating in the summer of 2023 and is often seen cheering her boyfriend on from inside their Arrowhead Stadium suite.