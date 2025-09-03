At long last, the second part of Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 is here, and it once again showcases Jenna Ortega's knack for the title role.

The first half of the season set up several mysteries for the second half to answer. When the first half ended, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) was injured by Tyler (Hunter Doohan), a Hyde who escaped captivity from L.O.I.S. (Long-term Outcast Integration Study). He's reunited with his mother, Francoise (Frances O'Connor).

Filled with fun cameos and doubling down even more on Edgar Allen Poe's influence, Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 continues delivering what the fans want. However, the season once again remains at its best when Tim Burton is behind the camera.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 review

Warning: Light spoilers for Wednesday Season 2 ahead

At this point, it should come as no surprise that Ortega is a standout in Wednesday. She plays the monotone title role with ease, and she has made it her own over these two seasons.

The second half of Season 2 shows more layers of Wednesday, particularly in her relationship with Enid (Emma Myers). The sixth episode puts them in a Freaky Friday-like situation, and it gives Ortega and Myers a chance to showcase their range.

While Ortega is far from a one-trick pony, she has mastered the art of the stoic goth character. However, Wednesday shows more personality than ever, particularly in the sixth episode. Hats off to Ortega and Myers for embracing the arcs their characters go on. Myers is especially good at impersonating Ortega's mannerisms.

Ortega is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood. On paper, Wednesday appears easy to play. However, there are little nuances that she adds. From her signature eye rolls to the constantly flat cadence she speaks with, Ortega has truly made the role her own.

Emma Myers makes a mark

Myers also deserves credit for her performance. Enid is the complete antithesis of Wednesday, and Myers knows how to act that way. Add a third element into the equation, Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton), a Wednesday groupie who becomes her right-hand woman, and you get a balanced friend group.

Adding Agnes to the dynamic was a bold choice. After all, why fix what isn't broken? But Templeton plays Agnes with a sincerity, despite how odd and clingy she comes off, that makes it work. She serves as the perfect secondary antagonist to Enid.

Wednesday and Enid's friendship is up-and-down, to say the least. The season ends in a spot that puts their friendship in peril. Netflix is likely confident that the series will have a third season green-lit. So, expect them to build off of their performances in these episodes.

Tim Burton's episodes

The first two episodes of the second half of Wednesday Season 2 are directed by Angela Robinson. She has a steady hand behind the camera, taking over for Burton, who directed the final episode of the first half of the season. Burton once again takes over to helm the final two episodes of the season.

Just like the first half of the season, there's a clear disparity between Burton and the other directors. He's just so experienced, and he knows how to get the best out of his performers.

Plus, Wednesday is so Burton-coded, it just looks better with him behind the camera. It feels like the writers entrust the bigger plotlines to Burton.

Should you watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 2?

Two seasons in, Wednesday remains one of Netflix's most creative series. There are still some deficiencies, like Netflix's signature gloss that takes away from the Edgar Allen Poe of it all.

Ortega once again shines in the new batch of episodes. For those who feel her character is too one-note, she gets to showcase range that will prove her naysayers wrong.

The real MVP is Myers, who gets an expanded role. Her character has grown exponentially from being an obvious riff on Galinda. Big things are in store for her going forward. Steve Buscemi also has his moments to shine as Nevermore's new principal, Barry Dort.

Hopefully, it does not take another three years to get the third season of Wednesday. The series is finding its stride, and there are so many avenues yet to be explored.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is streaming on Netflix.