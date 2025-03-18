Ahead of the release of A Minecraft Movie, a sweepstakes crossover with the hit sitcom Young Sheldon has been announced.

A sweepstakes is being held for fans ahead of the release of A Minecraft Movie. CW33 announced on March 17, 2025, that fans who watch Young Sheldon five days a week on the channel could win up to the $5,000 grand prize. They will have to keep an eye out for the “Word of the Day” and text it to a number provided in the ad.

Additionally, there will be $500 daily prizes. Fans who participate could also win merchandise packs. One potential winning is 500 pairs of Fandango movie passes.

Young Sheldon returns to do a sweepstakes competition for the live-action ‘MINECRAFT’ movie. pic.twitter.com/bCj3kg1B4N — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

A video was released to promote the sweepstakes. It weaves clips from Young Sheldon and A Minecraft Movie together. Meemaw (Annie Potts) talks to Sheldon (Iain Armitage) about a video game as clips from the Minecraft Movie play.

“Mazes, puzzles, panic attacks — you're in charge,” Meemaw says to Sheldon. “Whooping monsters' butt? That's my purview.”

The clips from Young Sheldon appear to come from the eighth episode of the second season. In it, Meemaw and Sheldon work together to beat the video game The Quest for Adeera.

How to enter the Young Sheldon-Minecraft sweepstakes

Fans will have to watch Young Sheldon on CW33 from March 17, 2025, to April 4, 2025. After finding the “Word of the Day,” they can submit it through text or the sitcom's website.

As noted, there will also be daily prizes. So, if you do not win the grand prize, you can still come away with something. The sweepstakes ends on the same day as A Minecraft Movie's release (April 4).

A Minecraft Movie is a new film adaptation of the popular video game. Jared Hess, who previously wrote and directed Napoleon Dynamite, directed the project.

It stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, and Emma Myers as four misfits who are pulled into the Minecraft world. While there, they need to team up to save Steve, an expert crafter. Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, and Rachel House will also appear in it.

Is Young Sheldon back?

Unfortunately for fans, Young Sheldon is not back following the Minecraft crossover. It recently concluded in May 2024 after airing for seven seasons for CBS.

The show was the first spin-off of The Big Bang Theory. Jim Parsons led a dozen seasons of The Big Bang Theory for CBS, and his character got a prequel spin-off.

Young Sheldon depicts his early life living in East Texas. Throughout the series, he goes through high school and his undergraduate college program at a young age.

However, the universe continues with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. It is a spin-off of Young Sheldon starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in the title roles.

While Iain Armitage has not yet appeared as Sheldon, other characters from Young Sheldon have. Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and Craig T. Nelson have all appeared in episodes of the spin-off.