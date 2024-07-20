Manchester United has been active in the summer transfer market, with manager Erik ten Hag keen on bolstering the team's defense. The Red Devils recently signed Leny Yoro from Lille, but rumors persist about their interest in Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt. Erik ten Hag, who has a history with De Ligt from their time at Ajax, has addressed these speculations.

Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United's interest in De Ligt but clarified that he hasn't actively pursued the transfer. The Dutch defender, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, was reportedly eager to reunite with his former Ajax manager at Old Trafford. However, the Premier League club seems to have delayed any potential deal.

Potential defensive additions for Manchester United

Ten Hag discussed the situation, saying, “It remains to be seen whether De Ligt will come. I know Matthijs well, and I will not deny that. I wanted to sign him two years ago, but at that time, he was already very far along to join Bayern Munich from Juventus. Believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process of targeting signings.”

With Yoro now part of the squad, Manchester United might still be in the market for additional center-backs. Raphael Varane's departure on a free transfer has left a gap in their defense. Consequently, the team has also shown interest in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite alongside De Ligt. Securing one of these players could significantly strengthen United's defense as they aim to reestablish themselves as a dominant force in both English and European football.

The Red Devils have a history of strong defensive line-ups, and adding a player of De Ligt’s caliber could be a major step forward. De Ligt, known for his solid defensive skills and leadership on the pitch, would bring experience and stability to United's backline. His familiarity with Ten Hag's style of play from their time at Ajax could also ease his transition into the team.

Jarrad Branthwaite, on the other hand, represents a younger, less experienced option but with great potential. His performances at Everton have caught the eye, and he could be developed into a top defender under Ten Hag’s guidance. The blend of youth and experience could provide United with a balanced defensive strategy going forward.

As transfer talks continue in the background, Ten Hag's squad prepares for a series of pre-season friendlies. Manchester United will face Rangers this Saturday, followed by a match against Arsenal a week later. They will then conclude their pre-season campaign with a game against Real Betis on July 31.

These pre-season matches are crucial for the team to build chemistry and assess new signings. The friendlies will also allow Ten Hag to experiment with different defensive pairings and strategies. Fans will be watching closely to see how the new signings integrate into the squad and how the team performs against tough opponents.

Manchester United's strategic moves in the transfer market and their pre-season preparations are crucial steps toward building a competitive team for the upcoming season. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how these developments unfold and their impact on the team's performance.

The upcoming season holds great promise for Manchester United. With potential new signings and a solid pre-season schedule, the Red Devils are gearing up to challenge for top honors in the Premier League and beyond. Ten Hag's vision for the team is clear: to create a strong, cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest levels of football. Whether De Ligt or Branthwaite joins the ranks, United's defense is set for an exciting transformation.