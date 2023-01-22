There are many bright young soccer players making names for themselves right now, but there may not be anyone who has more potential than Manchester City’s young striker Erling Haaland. At just 22 years old, Haaland is absolutely tearing up the Premier League in his first season with Man City, and his absurd goal-scoring feats continue to get more and more crazy.

Haaland is easily leading the Premier League in goals scored this season, and he only continued to pad his lead on Sunday morning as City beat the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Haaland entered the game with 22 goals on the season, and within an 18-minute stretch of action, he managed to increase that tally to 25. In the process, Haaland surpassed the total set by the top goal-scorers in the Premier League over the past four seasons, and remember, it’s only January.

Haaland completed his hat trick shortly after this tweet, and it only adds to the absurdity of his accomplishments. Haaland’s already scored 25 goals in a season where there was an extended break to accommodate for the World Cup, meaning Manchester City still have 18 games left to play on the season. Haaland has a ten-goal lead on Harry Kane for the Golden Boot right now, but with so much time left in the season, it seems like Haaland is well on his way to breaking the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season.

Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole hold the record currently with 34 goals scored in a season, but considering how Haaland only needs ten goals over his final 18 games, it seems like he’s well on his way to destroying that record at this rate. City have been on a tear thanks to Haaland, and it seems like only a matter of time until he breaks this long standing record.