Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have agreed to terms for a welterweight championship fight, according to reports. An agreement is in place for Crawford and Spence to take to the ring on November 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, per ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. The fight is pending the final contract agreement, as the two sides’ lawyers review the terms of the deal ahead of putting pen to paper.

Coppinger indicates that the fight will include a rematch clause, meaning this could be the start of a potential trilogy clash between the two top-ranked welterweight boxers in the world.

Spence will be getting his wish after landing the fight with Crawford. The 32-year-old recently said he was “campaigning” for a fight with Crawford, suggesting it makes the most sense for his career trajectory, via TMZ.

The clash with Spence Jr. would be Crawford’s first fight since November of 2021. In his last taste of the ring, Crawford defeated Shawn Porter with a 10th-round KO. Porter retired after the fight, while Crawford improved to 38-0-0, including 29 knockouts.

In April, Spence fought for the first time in nearly 16 months. He earned a TKO victory over Yordenis Ugas, also in the 10th round. That win saw him retain both the IBF and WBC welterweight titles, which he will look to defend against Crawford in November.

The fight is not yet fully agreed upon, but it’s expected to be finalized in the coming days. The clash will be fought at 147 pounds, and will determine the fate of multiple titles. Errol Spence Jr. is the current holder of the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, while Terence Crawford owns the WBO title belt.