We are just a few days away from witnessing Errol Spence Jr. finally colliding with Terence Crawford. The two undefeated 147-pound champions will put their straps on the line in a welterweight title unification clash that is over four years in the making. It's also a fight between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and because of that, it's essentially a pick 'em though some oddsmakers have Crawford as the slightest of favorites. One thing is certainly for sure — it's as compelling a matchup as there has been for quite some time.

So with all that said, here are three of the biggest questions going into what should be the biggest boxing matchup of the year between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

Are we getting the fight too late?

Although the fight is finally happening, there is a lingering fear from some boxing observers that it's come a bit too late. After all, as aforementioned, it's a fight that has been more than four years in the making and one that really should have happened in 2020 at the very latest. However, boxing politics and failed negotiations came in the way as usual until Crawford left Top Rank, became a free agent and helped expedite the fight.

It's not too late in the same way that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight was back in 2015. After all, Crawford is 35 while Spence is 33. Crawford is two years older but has shown no major signs of any decline while being the fresher, more active fighter. The same can be said for Spence despite being in a lot more grueling 12-rounders of late. However, it is possible that one or both of them may have lost a slight step going into the fight and we may finally see it this weekend. That said, hopefully it's the even and competitive contest we're all expecting and boxing fans won't end up regretting the fact that the fight didn't happen a few years earlier.

Will it cross 1 million pay-per-view buys?

If you ask which fight boxing fans — we're talking the most hardcore of fans — have wanted to see for years, it's more than likely Spence vs. Crawford. But hardcore fans don't translate into large pay-per-view numbers — casual fans do. Gervonta Davis' fight with Ryan Garcia earlier this year reportedly generated over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys in the United States which, given the fact that the pay-per-view cost $84.99, was a massive financial success. It should be noted, however, that neither Davis nor Garcia have achieved what Spence or Crawford have by any means. Instead, their popularity outside of boxing — especially Garcia — is what led to this massive buy rate.

That's not to say Spence and Crawford aren't popular with casuals or the mainstream media. The fight this weekend will almost certainly be covered far and wide and should dominate the conversation on multiple social media platforms. Whether it's big enough to generate more than a million buys will be the major question. In all likelihood? Probably not, especially as it will also be priced at $84.99. The trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder did 600,000 pay-per-view buys at $79.99. This is a much bigger fight, though, and even if it's in the region of 700,000 to 800,000 buys, it should still be regarded as a huge success. If it crosses a million? Well, everybody involved is getting paid handsomely.

Will we get a finish?

The final burning question is whether this fight will get a finish. Although neither fighter has been officially knocked down in their professional careers, they have been hurt, especially Errol Spence who showed vulnerability in his bout against Yordenis Ugas. Crawford possesses a slight power advantage and exhibits a more dynamic boxing style, while Spence has proven his ability to both slug it out and display technical mastery. They are no strangers to enduring 12 rounds and securing late finishes either.

Ideally, the contest will deliver a competitive technical showcase with significant moments throughout, mirroring the memorable encounters between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin (at least the first two fights). If there's a finish with no controversy, that's even better as we'll get a decisive and definitive result. However, given the fight's magnitude and the high skill level of the boxers, the likelihood is that the judges' scorecards will ultimately determine the winner of the contest. The hope for most fans in such a scenario is that no questionable scorecards, which have plagued boxing for years, will taint the outcome. And with a rematch clause already in place, we can only hope that if the fight goes the distance, the rightful winner emerges victorious.