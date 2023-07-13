The fight card featuring the much-anticipated showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford just got more stacked with the addition of the clash between Nonito Donaire Jr. and Alexandro Santiago.

The World Boxing Council announced on Wednesday night that the match between Donaire and Santiago for the organization's bantamweight title has been moved to the Errol Spence-Terance Crawford card scheduled on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Nonito Donaire-Alexandro Santiago affair was initially part of the card highlighted by a clash between Frank Martin and Artem Harutyunyan scheduled this Saturday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

However, the postponement of the bout between Jesus Ramos and Sergio Garcia led to the adjustment in the schedule of the Donaire – Sanchez bout.

Bad Left Hook reported that Ramos suffered an injury and had to withdraw from the bout against Garcia.

Sergio Garcia will now take on a replacement fighter who will be revealed very soon.

The new match remains part of the Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford fight card but will not be shown on pay-per-view.

Reestablishing Nonito Donaire's legacy

Donaire, one of the Philippines' modern-day boxing legends, seeks to reclaim the now-vacant WBC bantamweight title.

Nonito Donaire, then 38 years old, stunned the world when he knocked out Nordine Oubaali to win the belt and become the oldest living champion in the 118-pound division.

However, “The Filipino Flash” relinquished the belt the following year to Naoya Inoue in their rematch.

Inoue has since moved to the super bantamweight division, vacating all his bantamweight title belts in the process.

Nonito Donaire, now aged 40, looks to reassert his claim as the oldest bantamweight champ.

However, standing in his way is Alexandro Santiago.

Santiago came just close to stripping the IBF junior bantamweight title away from another Filipino boxer, Jerwin Ancajas, in 2018.

Ancajas, however, escaped with a controversial split draw.