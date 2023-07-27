Dmitry Bivol gave his prediction for the upcoming Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight.

Spence and Crawford will put their belts on the line when they compete in a long-awaited welterweight title unification clash Saturday night in Las Vegas.

As far as the fight goes, it's a tough one to predict.

Both men are undefeated and have largely dominated the competition which includes some similar opponents shared between them.

The oddsmakers even have the fight as a pick 'em with some books just about giving Crawford the slight edge as the favorite. Bivol can see exactly why as the reigning WBO light heavyweight champion picked “Bud” as his favorite going into the fight.

He even went as far as calling Crawford the “most complete fighter” in today's generation.

“I would say Crawford is the favorite because of his speed, movement, and reflexes,” Bivol tweeted. “Spence is the bigger guy in the ring and also has great ring IQ, but in my opinion Crawford is the most complete fighter of all right now.”

It's hard to argue with Bivol. After all, Crawford remains the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world for many in the combat sports world.

Undefeated Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue may have pipped him to the No. 1 spot after becoming a four-division champion following his knockout win over Stephen Fulton on Wednesday.

But as far as Crawford is concerned, the winner of his fight with Spence will be the clear No. 1 as far as pound-for-pound rankings go — not Inoue.