Terence Crawford feels the buzz as the biggest fight of his career approaches.

The WBO welterweight champion collides with WBC, WBA and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. in a title unification fight Saturday in Las Vegas.

The winner will not only be crowned the new undisputed and unified champion at 147 pounds, but will be essentially viewed as the best welterweight of this generation.

It promises to be the biggest fight of the year and Crawford certainly knows what's at stake.

“I’ve been feeling the juice around this fight,” Crawford told SI. “This is a big fight. Everywhere I go, people were talking about it prior to the fight even being made. So I know what’s at stake. I know the significance that this fight is going to have and I know the buildup is great.”

Of course, some feel the fight is happening too late and should have happened as far back as 2018. That said, Spence's car accident in 2019 complicated matters and Crawford didn't want to fight him until he got a fight back under his belt.

But with wins over Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas since for Spence, Crawford believes the time is now right.

“Well, he’s done everything he had to do to keep a perfect record,” Crawford added. “He looked sharp in his last fight. He did real good against Yordenis Ugas. And he’s not coming off of the accident; he’s not coming off of an injury. So what better time to fight than right now?”

As for the stylistic matchup and who comes out on top, it's essentially a toss-up even if Crawford is the slight betting favorite on some sportsbooks.

But in his eyes, what makes Spence so dangerous?

“I would think [pauses] … I don’t know,” Crawford responded. “I really can’t say because I’ve never been in a ring with him. So I can’t actually say. Probably his relentlessness and his ability to wear fighters down.

“He’s going to have to deal with my ability to adapt. That’s something he’s going to have to keep making adjustments to. I’m just sharpening up myself and making sure that I’m 110% ready for whatever we bring to the table.”

After this weekend, Crawford will certainly have a much clearer answer. At the same time, he'll be expecting to answer it as the victor.