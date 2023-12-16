The release date for the Escape From Tarkov Arena Beta has been confirmed.

If you are one of the players who have been waiting for every and any news on the upcoming session-based version of the game from Battlestate Games, then you're in luck. After all, they just confirmed the release date of the Escape From Tarkov Arena Beta.

Escape from Tarkov Arena Beta Release Date: December 17, 2023

The Escape From Tarkov Arena Beta has a release date of December 17, 2023. This was confirmed by Battlesate Games COO Nikita Buyanov, who, during DreamHack Hannover, confirmed the release date for the anticipated spinoff.

There is, however, a catch to this. Not just anyone who bought Escape from Tarkov can participate in the beta for Arena. You either have to preorder the game, or own the Edge Of Darkness version of the original game. However, that alone does not guarantee access to the Beta for the game. Access to the game's beta will go out in waves, with the first one happening right after DreamHack Hannover. We don't know how many waves there will be, or how big said waves are. All we know is that starting tomorrow, December 17, 2023, players can start playing the anticipated game.

Ever since it was first announced a year ago, players have been waiting for more information about the game. We received some information about Arena's maps, game modes, and more, which gave us some idea about how the game will go. For starters, instead of players choosing their loadout from the equipment they salvaged from raids or bought from the marketplace, there will be pre-set load-outs that the player can choose from. These load-outs have different weapons, armor, helmets, and the like.

Instead of going into a raid and extracting, players will instead play in game modes similar to that from Counter-Strike or Call of Duty. Game modes include ShootOut, TeamFight, Overrun, Last Hero, and Duel. The game also has various maps to choose from, much like the original game.

If you are one of the players who want to participate in the Escape From Tarkov Arena Beta on December 17, 2023, then make sure to either pre-order the game, or buy the Edge of Darkness version of the original game. Personally, buying the Edge of Darkness version might be better, since you basically get two games.