Information about Escape from Tarkov’s Arena mode, including its maps and game modes, was recently revealed by Battlesstate Games on Twitch. This is part of their New Year celebration streams.

In their recent streams, Battlestate Games showed players sneak peeks of the upcoming shooter. This is a standalone game, which aims to let players experience the gunfights of Escape from Tarkov without the hassle of looting and the like. Arena will have Tarkov’s base gameplay mechanics, like locational damage, gunplay, healing, and more. Our last bit of information came from the above trailer, which came out six months ago. Now, with the updates from the developers, we finally have more news.

Let’s start off with the game modes of Escape from Tarkov Arena. From the screenshots they provided, the game will have a Ranked and Unranked mode. Players have access to the Rating, or Scoreboard, so their rank will most likely appear there. Once players select Unranked or Ranked (Unranked was unavailable in the Alpha build of the game), they can then select a game mode. There are currently three game modes: Teamfight, Last Hero, and Shootout. Teamfight is the game’s Team Deathmatch mode, and will most likely be a 3 vs 3 or a 5 vs 5 fight. This will most likely be round-based, similar to usual Team Deathmatch games.

Last Hero is next and seems to be Arena’s Free-for-all mode. There are no teams, and players will have to kill everyone else to win. Lastly, there’s Shootout mode, which is a tournament system built into the game. Players can queue for Solos, Duos, or Trios in this game mode. This mode seems to be score based, with the team with the most points at the end of the rounds winning. Of course, as this is an Alpha build, this might still change in the future.

Next are Tarkov Arena’s maps. Currently, Arena seems to have three maps. These maps are Equator, Air Pit, and Bay 5. These maps are not part of the currently available Escape from Tarkov maps, although Bay 5 is close to the unreleased Terminal map. As such, even veterans of the game will have to learn these maps from scratch. Thankfully, they do not seem to be the sprawling maps available in the original game. They’re more arenas, which should be obvious coming from the game’s title.

Veterans of the game may be wondering: If there’s no looting in this game, then how do players get guns? That’s actually pretty simple. This game has pre-set load-outs that players can buy. In the screenshot featuring the main menu, you can see that the player has almost 15 million Rubles. Players can use this money to buy various preset loadouts from the store. Each of these loadouts has different weapons, armor, rigs, and more. Of course, the better the equipment is, the more expensive it is. Players will have to switch loadouts depending on what the team needs, or what they’re more comfortable using.

As mentioned above, locational damage is still present in Arena. For those not familiar, characters in Escape from Tarkov have eight total health bars. Seven of those signify the head, thorax, stomach, two arms, and two legs, while the last one is the overall health pool. Whenever a body part’s health bar depletes, it affects the player in some way. Dead arms will affect gun control, dead legs will affect movement, a dead stomach will drain energy faster, and a dead thorax and head leads to death. Tarkov’s healing system makes a return in this game, so there are ways to lengthen your life. Of course, in the end, it still depends on you whether you’ll live or die.

That’s all the information we have right now about Escape from Tarkov Arena, from its maps to its game modes. If you want to get into the base game, this might be a good time to start. The original game recently underwent its regular wipe, so you can start the game fresh with the others. The game is currently 25% off as well, so grab a copy if you’re interested.

