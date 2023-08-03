The stash is one of the most important gameplay features of Escape From Tarkov, and getting upgrades for it is just as important. As such, here is our guide on how you can get permanent stash upgrades in Escape from Tarkov.

Previously, players could only upgrade their stash by upgrading it in the Hideout. Players could upgrade it a total of three times to a maximum stash size of 10×68. For years, this has been the biggest size that players could upgrade their stash into. The problem with this is that with every wipe, the player will have to re-upgrade their Stash from scratch again. This has been a struggle most players have faced in the game.

However, thanks to some teasers they released last month, as well as an ongoing event, there are now ways for the player to receive permanent upgrades for their Stash. We'll be going through each of them in turn.

Upgrading your game version

When purchasing Escape From Tarkov, players can buy one of four versions. These are the Standard Edition, the Left Behind Edition, the Prepare for Escape Edition, and the Edge of Darkness Limited Edition. Each version of this game increasingly increases the size of your stash. Those who order the Standard Edition will get the base stash size, while those who buy Edge of Darkness will get the maximum Stash size.

The only downside of this upgrade method is the fact that the player is basically paying to skip the Stash upgrade grind described above. Thankfully, this upgrade grind skip happens every wipe. In a sense, this was the first-ever way to permanently upgrade your Stash size. However, as mentioned above, the maximum stash size players can get this way is 10×68. That may seem a lot, but it's really not that much until you unlock containers. The next two upgrade methods, on the other hand, go above and beyond 10×68.

Rating Reward

First teased back in July, the game's developers announced that they will be introducing an all-new Rating system in the game. Basically, players can compete for a spot on the leaderboard in ten categories:

Experience

K/D ratio

Survival rate

Average profit

Kills

Raids

Longest shot

Playtime

Inventory value

Trade rating

Players who reach the top ten in any of the categories mentioned above will receive an additional two lines of stash inventory. They will receive these two additional lines after the wipe commences. This will likely happen every wipe, allowing players to get more and more Stash lines with each wipe. It's important to note, however, that players cannot receive multiple copies of the price. That means that even if the player is part of the top ten in various categories, they will only receive the price once.

TerraGroup Trail Quest Line

The final way to receive a permanent stash upgrade is via the TerraGroup Trail quest line. Finishing Part 19 of the quest rewards the player with an additional two Stash lines. They can claim this reward after the upcoming wipe. At the moment, this is the only way where the player can directly receive a Stash upgrade in-game.

The only downside of getting a permanent Stash upgrade this way is that the player has to go through a very long quest line to get it. This quest involves various difficult missions, such as taking out enemies with specific equipment, defeating bosses, and more. However, it is also the one the player can get from grinding rather than having to compete with others.

That's all the information we have about how players can get a permanent stash upgrade in Escape From Tarkov. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.