Escape from Tarkov recently uploaded a lot of teasers for the game for its upcoming Summer 2023 patch. This includes new guns, recoil changes, quality of life changes, and more.

Following their TarkovTV Live podcast, the Escape From Tarkov Twitter account uploaded a bunch of teasers for some of the features coming to the game this summer. They also uploaded their roadmap for the rest of the year, which we will be talking about in a later article. For now, let's go through all of the Escape From Tarkov teasers they uploaded, as well as their content.

The first teaser shows helmet flashlights. This serves as an alternative to night vision goggles, as well as gun flashlights. The only downside of this is that everyone will be able to see the light your helmet emits. While this could help in dark locations to disorient enemies, it still announces your location to other players. The teaser video also provides a peek at the limb healing system. Players can now select which limb to heal whenever they use a healing item from their hot bar. This includes medkits like the Salewa, specialized kits like the Splints, as well as CMS kits.

Speaking of medkits, players will also be able to use consumables by double-clicking them. This includes medkits, food, water, and more. Scav players will also receive a new QoL update, allowing them to immediately sell all of the items they did not transfer to their stash. The final update in the teaser is the crafting status indicator, which shows at a glance the progress of the player's crafts in the hideout.

Although this teaser doesn't say much, it shows off a quick switch functionality. It allows players to quickly switch to their sidearm at the cost of some stamina. This encourages players to carry a sidearm with them as it switching to your sidearm is faster than reloading. It wasn't mentioned or shown in the video if this quick switch is applicable to the player's sling and back weapon.

Pre-wipe rating season. The season will run from the time this post is published until the content update is released, after which the new season will begin. https://t.co/ofaTligs2j#EscapefromTarkov — Escape from Tarkov (@tarkov) July 19, 2023

Escape from Tarkov will be introducing a brand-new Rating system. Starting from when the post was published, players can start moving up the various leaderboards to try and become part of the top ten. the top ten players in each category will receive an additional two lines of stash inventory after the wipe. Players cannot win this prize multiple times per wipe. There are a total of ten categories:

Experience

K/D ratio

Survival rate

Average profit

Kills

Raids

Longest shot

Playtime

Inventory value

Trade rating

The current season will end once the content update comes out. It will then start a new season.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This video shows off one of the new guns coming to Escape from Tarkov in the summer of 2023: the PKM. The PKM is a belt-fed machine gun. As of this article, there are only two machine guns in the game: the RPK-16 light machine gun, as well as the mounted “Ultyos”. This makes it the second non-stationary machine gun in the game. The video shows off the gun's various animations, such as its reloading, firing, and inspection animation.

Armor hitzones came next, which shows off a new item type: ballistic plates. These plates will go into plate carriers, and players can freely switch them out. This will likely change how some body armor in the game function. Players should not expect this to be like the armor plates in Warzone, which contribute to a singular armor bar. These plates provide protection based on which part of the carrier they are on. They also have their own durabilities, so players will have to replace the plates now and then.

Although it doesn't really show gameplay, this video also teases the gear presets system. This lets players quickly switch to their presets, making it easier to swap loadouts. We don't have the specifics about exactly how this will work. For example, they didn't specify what would happen if there are parts in the preset that the player doesn't own. Either way, we will likely hear more about this feature as the summer 2023 patch approaches in Escape From Tarkov.

Other than the RPK, they also showed previews for some other guns. This includes the AK12 assault rifle, the SVT40 battle rifle, its automatic firing cousin the AVT40, the sawed-off MP43 from the Chronicles of Rhyzy, the PM pistol, and finally its silenced variant the PB. The teaser shows off the reload animation for the guns, as well as their firing animations.

The final teaser video shows off the recoil work that the Escape from Tarkov team has been working on. From the looks of it, the new recoil discourages players from using small bursts with their weapons. This is thanks to the gun kicking up during the first few shots of the burst. Semi-auto firing is not safe from this change, as the weapon crosshair doesn't reset when firing single shots.

Instead, the new recoil change encourages full auto firing, as after the first few shots, the grouping for the shots becomes closer, effectively becoming a small circle. That means players will have to pull down to compensate for the initial burst of recoil, before shooting what is basically a whole lot of accurate bullets. This teaser in general has players up in arms, as this change basically makes single-firing or burst-firing weapons obsolete. Of course, this is a work in progress, so it is still subject to change.

That's all of the teasers for the features coming to Escape From Tarkov in the near future. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.