The Stash is perhaps Escape from Tarkov's most important feature, as it contains all of the items and equipment that a player will need throughout their playthrough. Although it is pretty sizable, it is very easy to fill it up, leaving no space for new items and equipment. Thankfully, Escape From Tarkov players can now buy permanent stash upgrades, allowing them to store even more items in their stash.
Following maintenance on their website, Escape From Tarkov announced that “on the Expansions page on the official Escape from Tarkov website, an expansion to the in-game stash is now available.” The Expansions page allows players to buy up to 28 lines for the Stash, giving players 10×28, or 280 inventory slots. Players can buy Stash lines in pairs, for $3 each pair. That means that if players want to buy the maximum amount of 28 lines, they will need to pay for 14 pairs, or $42. These Stash upgrades are available to all players, from the owners of the Left Behind Edition to those who own the Edge of Darkness Edition.
Players may now be wondering: Are the Stash upgrades permanent? Or will players have to buy these 28 lines every wipe? Thankfully, the latter doesn't seem to be the case. When players buy the Stash upgrades, they are permanent upgrades and will persist between wipes. That means that once the next Wipe comes around, the lines that players buy will be available from the start.
There is, however, a small caveat to this. Based on the replies to the original tweet, it would seem that players who were able to get permanent Stash upgrades before, be it from Rating Rewards or the now unavailable TerraGroup Trail questline, are not able to buy the full 28 lines. Players who received the permanent Stash upgrades from other sources cannot buy the full 28 lines. Whether this is intentional or not, we will find out in the future.
Escape from Tarkov did announce, however, that players will be able to get permanent stash upgrades “through in-game mechanics”. This means that they will likely implement quests similar to the TerraGroup Trail questline for players to receive Stash upgrades. Once they introduce said in-game mechanics, we will be sure to let you know.
That's all on how Escape From Tarkov players can now buy permanent stash upgrades. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.