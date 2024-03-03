Legendary ESPN journalist, Chris Mortensen sadly passes away at the age of 72. It's a sad moment as the sports world mourns his death on Sunday.
Mortensen reportedly died early Sunday morning, per ESPN PR. Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN's Chairmen, left a touching statement upon Chris Mortensen's passing.
“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate. He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”
Shortly after Chris Mortensen's death was announced, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared some words on social media as well. Mortensen and Schefter worked closely together for years covering the NFL.
“An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered.”
Chris Mortensen first began his sports reporting career back in 1969 where he worked for the Daily Breeze newspaper in California. He eventually found his way to ESPN in 1991 where he quickly became one of, if not, the best sports journalist covering the NFL. Throughout his career, Mortensen earned 18 awards for his journalistic efforts.
The former ESPN journalist retired from the popular sports network shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft. Chris Mortensen was originally diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2016.
Rest in piece to Chris Mortensen. The sports world will not be the same without you.