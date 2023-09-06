The Chris Mortensen era at ESPN has officially ended. Mortensen revealed on social media he retired after the 2023 NFL Draft in April, per USA TODAY's Chris Bumbaca.

“Excited about another season but it's time to reveal after my 33rd NFL Draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family, and faith. The gratitude and humility is overwhelming. It's not a classic retirement. I'll still be here talking ball. It's just time. God bless you all,” Mortensen said.

Mortensen's fellow reporters fondly called him “Mort.” He was one of the pioneer NFL insiders who paved the way for industry icons such as ESPN's Adam Schefter. The latter's diverse takes include a hilarious peace offering for Pat McAfee and a scathing remark on Mike Shanahan's Hall of Fame snub.

On the other hand, Chris Mortensen set the standard for NFL breaking news, analysis, and reporting for more than three decades. Veteran ESPN NFL reporter Ed Weder paid homage to him on social media.

“All will miss your presence, your humor and your incredibly detailed reporting. Few will miss you more than I will for your advice, wisdom, and friendship. Nobody has meant more to me than you,” Werder said.

Chris Mortensen's sports journalism career began in 1969. He has earned several accolades including the George Polk Award, the PFWA's Dick McCann Award, and the NFLPA Georgetown Lombardi Award.

ESPN hired Mortensen in 1991. He became a regular fixture on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” “SportsCenter,” and other programs for the next three decades. Chris Mortensen covered all Super Bowls since 1985. The lone exception was Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. He had to take a medical leave after receiving a Stage IV throat cancer diagnosis.

Thank you, Chris Mortensen.