Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson, former NBA player Jay Williams, and radio and TV host Max Kellerman could all be out as ESPN looms and the network axed their daily ESPN Radio show, Keyshawn, JWill & Max.

ESPN is in the midst of a major shakeup as the “Worldwide Leader” tries to become more profitable, and on-air layoffs will start soon, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Cancelling Keyshawn, JWill & Max — which ran from 6 am to 10 am ET and was simulcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU — is a casualty of the network’s new direction. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean the three personalities behind it will be leaving ESPN.

Each host is in a unique position as the ESPN layoffs loom.

Keyshawn Johnson seems to have the most leverage. He signed a four-year, $18 million deal last season and could take on a bigger role on ESPN’s NFL football studio shows as longtime hosts like Steve Young are rumored to be on their way out. He also may have an opportunity to take a reduced buyout and replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed alongside Skip Bayless.

As for Jay Williams, Marchand reports that “Williams, whose contract is up at the end of the summer, is someone that ESPN likes and may try to keep, but the role would be different if he remains on the network.”

Max Kellerman seems to be in the most tenuous position. His daily radio gig with the company is now gone, and his TV show, This Just In with Max Kellerman, is about to lose its afternoon time slot to the newly-acquired Pat McAfee Show.