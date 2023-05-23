The Weeknd’s tv series The Idol isn’t about Britney Spears. There are a few references to the pop princess of the early 2000s, like the main character’s rise from the bottom. But director Sam Levinson dismissed those claims in Cannes Film Festival press conference, saying, “We’re not trying to tell a story about any particular pop star.”

“It’s a lot of pressure—to have to constantly be on, and to be what everyone wishes you to be. It’s a lonely life,” Levinson said. “We can all pretend that everyone is looking out for someone’s best interest, but I think fame really corrupts, it’s really easy to surround yourself with myth makers who continue to prop us up.”

Lily-Rose Depp, who plays the main character Jocelyn, echoed Sam Levinson’s statement, “we’re not telling anyone else’s story,” she said. “I think something we wanted to do is make her feel simultaneously like a pop star of our time, but one that is in her own plane.”

The Idol stars The Weeknd as Tedros, a nightclub owner slash cult leader, who falls in love with rising pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Depp’s character is recovering from a public breakdown that derailed her last tour. Now she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America.

According to Deadline, there’s a song by Jocelyn that has sounds of her sexual panting in the background. It becomes an instant hit after meeting The Weeknd’s character. The song is reminiscent of Gimmie More by Britney Spears. But, it’s not about her, sorry y’all.