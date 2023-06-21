Sofia Coppola is releasing a biopic based on Priscilla Presley, the wife of Elvis Presley, called Priscilla. Cailee Spaeny stars in the lead role with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi portraying Elvis. The film is based on on Presley’s memoir also by Sandra Harmon, Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N’ Roll.

The film synopsis reads: “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

After Presley died, Priscilla gained control of his estate, and created the Graceland tourist attraction and creating Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The director told the Hollywood Reporter that Coppola is set for the job and that the King of Rock N' Roll has become more relevant: “Elvis and Priscilla are a kind of American royalty, that were… I wouldn’t say banished, but I think it just shows that… Elvis and Priscilla are back in the culture, not just popular culture, but, I think, in American industry. I did the story of Elvis to explore America in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. I think their lives are really woven into the fabric of the American story. And I’m really looking forward to what part of the story is told.”