Fans awaiting the rise of Rue (Zendaya) in a third season of Euphoria have been waiting for over a year since the second season’s finale. Thanks to the show’s costume designer, we have an update regarding filming with a twist.

Costume designer Heidi Bivens has been busy doing press for her new book, Euphoria Fashion, with Vogue recently. First, while speaking on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, Bivens revealed that production was set to kick off in June (prep in May) in Los Angeles.

The twist, however, came in Vogue’s profile of Bivens. She revealed that there have been discussions of the third season of Euphoria taking place five years in the future: “I’m really excited to read the scripts. There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore. Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam [Levinson]’s brain, it’s gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won’t want to repeat himself. It’ll be something new for the audience to discover.”

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson (Malcolm & Marie), has been a hit for HBO — a stylistic journey through high school (and soon post-high school) and all that comes with it: drugs, sex, toxic relationships, etc. The series stars a slew of young stars including Zendaya as Ruby “Rue” Bennett, Storm Reid as Georgeia “Gia” Bennett, Maude Apatow as Alexandra “Lexi” Howard, and Sydney Sweeney as Cassandra “Cassie” Howard — the list just goes on.

Since Euphoria Season 3 will roll cameras in June, it will be a while before the third season airs. At least this update provided by Bivens provides light at the end of the tunnel for fans.