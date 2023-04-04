Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez in HBO’s Euphoria, has spoken out about her departure from the hit series, dispelling rumors and giving insight into her decision to leave. In an appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Ferreira revealed that her exit was a mutual decision between her and series creator Sam Levinson, and that there was no bad blood between them.

Barbie Ferreira stated that she didn’t think there was a place for her character to go on the show and that both parties knew she wanted to move beyond playing the “fat best friend,” Deadline shares. The actress added that she believed her character’s storyline in season 2, which included a lie about a terminal illness, didn’t do her justice. Despite rumors that she had walked off set due to tensions with Levinson, Ferreira clarified that this was not the case, saying she only left to get an X-ray after spraining her ankle.

Euphoria, which stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, has been a critical and commercial success for HBO. The show, which follows a group of teenagers navigating the highs and lows of high school, has been praised for its bold and innovative approach to storytelling. While Ferreira’s departure will undoubtedly be felt by fans of the show, it’s clear that the actress is focused on moving forward and pursuing new opportunities.

As for what’s next for Ferreira, she recently played in the critically acclaimed film Nope and has several other projects in the works, including the upcoming film House of Spoils.