2022 has been a very interesting year for HBO Max and the series it offered to viewers around the world. While Netflix came out with some heavy hitters, such as Stranger Things 4 and Wednesday, this streaming service went head-on against these popular offerings to take a piece of the market, such as House of the Dragon. We take a look below at the best HBO Max series that came out this 2022.

5 best HBO Max series of 2022 ranked

5. His Dark Materials

Just recently, His Dark Materials concluded its three-season run with a series finale that left fans satisfied and fulfilled with the story’s ending. After seven episodes, the HBO Max series managed to end Lyra Belacqua’s journey with the utmost respect to the source material while making it refreshing for the small screen.

That’s why it only makes sense for fans of his HBO Max series to show their love and appreciation on social media for how His Dark Materials concluded. Through these tweets alone, the conclusion was an emotional one that gave justice to Lyra’s arc, along with those who survived until the end, to render a wonderful conclusion that left a great impression on viewers. Once those who are new to his Dark Materials have sorted this whole world out at the start, it’s going to be one series worth watching on HBO Max.

4. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

When prominent personalities from the Showtime era of the Los Angeles Lakers speak up about a show, there must be something worth watching about it. If that’s the case, then there’s certainly a reason to catch the first season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on HBO Max.

The show itself takes a look at the Lakers’ rise during the 80s just as the franchise took Magic Johnson to be part of their team. What follows is a 10-episode run that blurs the line between actual history and the version fans got in the HBO Max series that premiered during the first half of 2022. It even got to a point where Jerry West slammed the show for putting him in a bad light over certain events that, according to the NBA legend, didn’t happen. Whatever the truth may be, this HBO series is a must-watch for fans of the game

3. The White Lotus

In a streaming service where fans can binge on big-time hits, such as Peacemaker and House of the Dragon, it’s a big surprise for The White Lotus to gain a following. Centered around a fictional resort chain that shares the same name as the show, this HBO Max series first premiered last year to great ratings and critical acclaim.

This year, though, The White Lotus took the momentum it had in 2021 and launched a second season to great success. Led by Jennifer Coolidge, the cast for The White Lotus season 2 has incorporated new faces, such as F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, and Meghann Fahy to deliver more of this dark comedy for viewers. It’s expected that like the first season, the follow-up will land several awards, which will serve as a testament to how great this show is.

2. Peacemaker

It’s very easy to see the DC universe as one big mess after Henry Cavill got booted out of his role as Superman. But even through all the ugly stuff that’s happening to this certain cinematic universe, one must remember that James Gunn has a track record of churning out hits, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. The latter, of course, served as the launching pad for Peacemaker to make it big as one of HBO Max’s best series this 2022.

This DC spin-off project centered around John Cena’s Peacemaker, a killer who believes in achieving peace, no matter what the cost is. The eight-episode run explored Peacemaker as a complex character and how his place in the former DCEU really was. His arc ultimately culminated in a season finale that saw the Justice League appear, including cameos from Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash. All in all, James Gunn’s initial foray into a DC limited series showed he hasn’t lost his touch yet, a trait most fans would want him to carry over in his duties as the current co-head of DC Studios. In any case, Peacemaker is one show on HBO everyone should be binge-watching.

1. House of the Dragon

While every other entry on this list is good, nothing can hold a candle to HBO’s House of the Dragon. This Game of Thrones spin-off series premiered a couple of months ago and corrected the mistakes its predecessor committed that left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. The end result is a 10-episode run that takes everything people loved about GoT and makes it even greater.

Even from the first few episodes, viewers have already been captivated by the events that preceded the Dance of the Dragons. By the end of the first season, everybody is on the edge of their seats about how the whole thing is going to end. Needless to say, if there’s one show on HBO Max that deserves to be watched, it’s going to be House of the Dragon.

With 2023 about to arrive in a few days, there’s going to be a new set of shows to look forward to from the streaming service. In any case, those who feel the need to check out HBO’s recent offerings won’t go wrong with the five listed above.