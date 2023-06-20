Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic forward who has already cemented his status as one of the all-time greats, is set to make history once again as he earns his 200th international cap for Portugal, reported by goal.com. While playing his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo remains fully committed to his national team and is determined to chase his “dream” with Portugal in Euro 2024.

At 38 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo will become the first player to reach the milestone of 200 appearances for his country when he faces Iceland in the Euro 2024 qualification. Ronaldo's dedication to representing Portugal remains unwavering. He stated, “I'll stay here until I, the [football federation] president and the coach believe I can. I'll never give up coming here because it's always a dream. Representing the national team is the height of the career. I want to keep playing, make my family, friends, and Portuguese people happy.”

Despite achieving so much throughout his career, Ronaldo continues to set new targets for himself and takes pride in reaching another significant milestone with Portugal. He expressed his gratitude, saying, “For me, it is an extremely important milestone. It means a lot. Being the 200th game, I will be the first in history to do so. I'm very proud because it's something I never thought I could reach, but I have to keep going. I have much more to do.”

Ronaldo's focus now turns to the European Championship in 2024, which will be hosted by Germany. Having previously led Portugal to victory in the 2016 edition of the tournament, he aims to make a significant impact once again and help his nation in their quest for continental glory.

As Ronaldo continues to set records and defy expectations, his unwavering determination and hunger for success serve as a testament to his legendary status in the world of football. With his passion for the game and desire to achieve more, Ronaldo's presence in the Portuguese national team remains a source of inspiration and motivation for both himself and those around him.