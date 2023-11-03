In a significant development ahead of Serbia's crucial Euro 2024 qualifying match vs. Bulgaria on November 19, UEFA banned Serbian fans

In a significant development ahead of Serbia's crucial Euro 2024 qualifying match vs. Bulgaria on November 19, UEFA has issued a ruling banning Serbian fans from attending the game, reported by GOAL. The decision stems from the misconduct of Serbian supporters during a previous match against Montenegro on October 17 at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

As a consequence, UEFA has mandated that Serbia will have to play the qualifier with only children under 14 years in the stands. The apex governing body of European football also imposed a fine of €89,250 on the Serbian Football Association in connection with the incident. This ruling follows an earlier punishment for Serbia's crowd issues when they hosted Hungary in September, leading to fines and restricted fan attendance.

It's worth noting that Serbia's football federation has faced a total of €144,250 in fines for recent crowd disturbances. Despite the ban, the Serbian FA has expressed its intention to appeal, utilizing “all legal means” to challenge the decision. They have stated their determination to create a vibrant atmosphere at the newly built stadium in Leskovac, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the national team.

A statement from the Serbian FA asserted, “Regardless of the outcome of the appeal, the stadium in Leskovac will certainly be filled to capacity, because the rules allow the presence of the youngest fans up to 14 years old.” Serbia is scheduled to face Belgium in a friendly on November 15 before the critical qualifier against Bulgaria on the 19th. Fans eagerly await the outcome of the appeal, hoping for a positive resolution that allows them to rally behind their national team. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as the match dates draw closer.