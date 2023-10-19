In a recent announcement, UEFA has made its final decision regarding the Euro 2024 qualifier match, Belgium vs. Sweden, which was abandoned at half-time due to a shooting incident in Brussels, reported by GOAL. UEFA confirmed that the match will not be replayed, and the half-time score of 1-1 will be “confirmed as final.” As a result, both Belgium and Sweden will be awarded one point each, and the Group F standings will be updated accordingly. UEFA stated that any suspensions and single yellow cards received during the match will remain valid.

The decision was made after it proved impossible to resume the match the following day. Both the Royal Belgian Football Association and the Swedish Football Association expressed their desire not to play the remaining match time given the circumstances. The result of the match does not impact the qualification of Group F, as Belgium is already mathematically qualified for the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament along with Austria, while Sweden is mathematically eliminated.

The match abandonment occurred due to a terror attack in Brussels, resulting in the loss of two Swedish fans' lives and severe injury to another. Brussels police acted swiftly, neutralizing the attacker in the Schaerbeek neighborhood. Fans present at the stadium were instructed to stay inside, considering it the safest place at the time.

Additionally, UEFA announced a temporary suspension of all UEFA competition matches in Israel until further notice due to the ongoing conflict. The Israel Football Association and its clubs, Maccabi Haifa FC and Maccabi Tel-Aviv, have been asked to propose alternative venues outside Israel for their home matches, in compliance with UEFA regulations.

As a result of this decision, Maccabi Haifa's Europa League match against Villarreal has been postponed and rescheduled for December 6, 2023. Meanwhile, Maccabi Tel Aviv is set to face Zorya Luhansk on November 25, 2023, at an alternative venue. UEFA's decisions reflect the organization's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of players, staff, and fans in the face of challenging circumstances.