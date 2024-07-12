A UEFA rule change has thrown the Euro 2024 Golden Boot race wide open, putting England's Harry Kane in a strong position to share the prestigious award. With multiple players tied for the top spot, the possibility of a shared Golden Boot is now on the cards, reported by GOAL.

As Euro 2024 draws to a close, England has reached the final once again, seeking redemption after their heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Italy three years ago. This time, they face Spain in Berlin on Sunday with the European Championship trophy up for grabs.

Harry Kane, England’s all-time leading goalscorer, heads into the final with three goals to his name. Despite facing some criticism for his performances, Kane remains a crucial player for the Three Lions. His three-goal tally ties him with several other top scorers in the tournament, including Spain's Dani Olmo, the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, Germany's Jamal Musiala, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz.

The rule change at Euro 2024

Originally, UEFA had planned to break ties for the Golden Boot by considering assists and then minutes played. Under this system, Spain's Dani Olmo would be in the lead. However, UEFA has now decided that if players are tied on goals, the Golden Boot will be shared among them. This change means that, as it stands, six players are set to share the prize unless someone scores in the final.

With the final game looming, UEFA might need to prepare multiple trophies for the Golden Boot winners. England's Jude Bellingham and Spain's Fabian Ruiz are just one goal away from joining the top scorers with three goals. A brace from any of these players could secure them the Golden Boot outright.

For Harry Kane and Dani Olmo, the final presents a chance not only to win the tournament but also to claim the Golden Boot. Both players will be eager to add to their tally and help their team lift the trophy.

The final in Berlin promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both England and Spain possessing the firepower to change the course of the game. If Kane or Olmo can find the back of the net, they could secure the Golden Boot outright. However, with multiple players in contention, the possibility of a shared award adds an extra layer of excitement to the match. If Jude Bellingham and Fabian Ruiz scores in the final, there is a possibility that 8 players win the award together.

The stars of Euro 2024

Harry Kane, despite facing some scrutiny, has been a key player for England. His ability to score in crucial moments has kept the Three Lions in contention throughout the tournament. Kane's experience and composure under pressure will be vital for England as they aim to clinch their first major trophy since 1966.

Dani Olmo has been a standout performer for Spain, leading their charge to the final. His creativity and goal-scoring ability have been crucial for La Roja. Olmo will be looking to cap off a fantastic tournament with a strong performance in the final, potentially securing both the Euro 2024 title and the Golden Boot.

The tournament has also showcased emerging talents like Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala. Bellingham's dynamic play and Musiala's flair have been highlights of Euro 2024. Both players have the potential to influence the final and add their names to the list of top scorers.

The Euro 2024 final is set to be a historic clash between England and Spain, with major silverware and individual accolades on the line. The UEFA rule change has added an intriguing twist to the Golden Boot race, with several players in contention. As fans eagerly await the showdown in Berlin, the stage is set for a memorable conclusion to a thrilling tournament. Whether the Golden Boot is shared or claimed outright, the final promises to deliver excitement and drama.