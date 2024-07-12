Gareth Southgate, England’s head coach, has laid down a clear message to his team ahead of their Euro 2024 final clash against Spain: they must be “perfect” to win, reported by GOAL. Acknowledging Spain’s formidable form throughout the tournament, Southgate stressed that nothing less than their best will suffice to secure

“They would be rightly favourites for what they have done this tournament.” Southgate told reporters. “They have been the best team. They have got a day longer and in the last three finals, maybe more, it has been quite significant so we have got to get our recovery spot on. Tactically we will have to be perfect as they are such a good side.

“They are a bloody good side. Let’s pitch it right. We have got to be perfect to win this game and we will have to find everything that we have got from within us.”

Spain has been the standout team of Euro 2024, consistently delivering top-tier performances. Their journey to the final has seen them overcome formidable opponents, including pre-tournament favorites France, defending champions Italy, Croatia, and hosts Germany. This string of victories underscores the magnitude of the challenge facing England.

Southgate’s call for perfection reflects his understanding of Spain’s strengths and the high stakes of the final. He knows that tactical precision, physical readiness, and mental toughness will be crucial for England to triumph over a well-organized and skilful Spanish side.

Gareth Southgate’s tactical switch

England’s semi-final victory over the Netherlands showcased Southgate’s tactical brilliance and the depth of his squad. The game was marked by strategic substitutions, with Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer playing pivotal roles in securing a dramatic 90th-minute winner. This victory not only highlighted Southgate’s strategic acumen but also the perseverance and readiness of his bench players.

“We are in a first final ever overseas,” Southgate noted. “I am more pleased for the players who have come in and had their moments. That is the key.

“When somebody trains the way Ollie has consistently and the whole group. Not one of them has let their heads drop even though every time you pick a team you are leaving 15 out. That is not easy to keep going but it is a huge strength we have got.”

England’s route to the final has been anything but smooth. The team faced intense scrutiny for their lacklustre group stage performances but managed to find inspiration in crucial moments. From Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick to the tense penalty shootout against Switzerland, England’s journey has been a test of resilience and character.

The memory of the narrow defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley still haunts the team, adding extra motivation to their current campaign. This time, Southgate and his players are determined to rewrite history and bring home the trophy.

Preparing for Spain at Euros 2024

As the final approaches, Southgate and his team are focused on recovery, tactical discipline, and mental fortitude. The match against Spain in Berlin offers a golden opportunity to end decades of disappointment and achieve a historic victory for English football.

The importance of this game cannot be overstated. It is a chance to exorcise the ghosts of past failures and to bring joy to fans who have waited so long for a major triumph. Southgate’s emphasis on perfection is a testament to his commitment to seizing this moment and leading England to glory.

With the final looming, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. England’s players are ready to give their all, knowing that they are just one step away from making history. The team’s unity, tactical preparation, and sheer determination will be put to the ultimate test against a formidable Spanish side.

As the countdown to the final continues, fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see if Southgate’s men can rise to the occasion and bring home the Euro 2024 trophy.