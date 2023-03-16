Fenerbahce dukes it out with Sevilla! Catch the Europa League odds series, starring our Fenerbahce-Sevilla prediction and pick.

Fenerbahce’s hot streak in their travel to Spain. The Yellow Canaries had a one-week rest and they hope to make this home game worthwhile. Efsane topped Group B, going ahead of Rennes, AEK Larnaca, and Dynamo Kyiv.

Sevilla won the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 in a 2-0 routing against Fenerbahce. With a recently-picked win in Spain’s La Liga, the Sevillistas will be determined to make their travel to Istanbul productive.

Here are the Fenerbahce-Sevilla soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Fenerbahce-Sevilla Odds

Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü: +120

Sevilla Fútbol Club: +210

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -104

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Sevilla

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM ET

Why Fenerbahce Can Beat Sevilla

Fenerbahce had a seven-game unbeaten streak before they faced off with Sevilla. After a week’s rest with no games in between, the Yellow Canaries are determined to impress the fans at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Kadıköy, Istanbul.

The Yellow Canaries currently occupy second place in Turkey’s Super Lig. They have 51 points from 23 games played, scoring 58 goals while conceding 25. Their 16-3-4 record is just second in the Turkish League to Galatasaray. Fenerbahce will also face Kayserispor in the quarterfinal match of Turkiye Kupasi. They had convincing wins over Istanbulspor and Caykur Rizespor in the Turkish Cup. With the next domestic match scheduled three days after, Fenerbahce is in a position where they can focus fully on this contest and build on winning their group earlier in the season. Sari Kanaryalar came through the round-robin stage unbeaten, collecting 14 points from six games against Stade Rennes, AEK Larnaca, and Dynamo Kyiv. They recorded 12.2 shots, 9.2 successful dribbles, 5.7 corners, and 2.2 goals per game in those games. The Yellow-Navy Blues will try to re-establish themselves as one of the feared teams this year. They have been making outstanding outings this campaign, compared to last year’s third-place finish in Europa League D, failing to overtake Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympiacos, and an early UEFA Europa Conference League exit in the knock-outs in the hands of Slavia Praha. Fener’s 9-1-2 record at home, where they obtained 28 points and scored 35 of their 58 goals, will be challenged as they host the Spaniards. Fenerbahce appears to be a healthy team heading into this match. Manager Jorge Jesus will only have to deal with the doubtful status of Lincoln. Michy Batshuayi leads the team with three goals in the Europa League, while Enner Valencia, Arda Guler, Irfan Can Kahveci, and Diego Rossi have two goal contributions each. A 3-5-2 formation is expected to be deployed by Sarı Lacivertliler. Altay Bayindir will be slotted as the goalkeeper.

Why Sevilla Can Beat Fenerbahce

Sevilla’s run this season has been a disappointment. They are now in 13th place, with relegation to La Liga 2 still a possibility as 18th-placers Getafe has two points left to catch them. Their 28 points earned in 25 games have been much different than their fourth-place finish in the Spanish top flight last season. With a -11 goal differential, the Sevillistas would need to make some magic in their return to domestic games.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men have found some momentum in European contests. Sevilla recently win the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 against Fenerbahce. Erik Lamela and Joan Jordan appeared in the scoreline for Sevilla, where they also had 53% ball possession and five shots on target. They recently won against Almeria in their home turf. Almeria had the early lead two minutes into the game, but Lucas Ocampos and Erik Lamela scored the goals for the Blanquirrojos. That game also saw Sevilla put up 27 shots but only five were on target.

Sevilla only had three games in the Europa League, where they won the previous round against PSV Eindhoven. The Sevillistas would need to match their La Liga stats of 12.6 total shots, 4.9 corners, and 5.6 successful dribbles to win this one. They have a decent 1.2-goal conversion on a 56.3% ball possession rate in Sapin’s top flight. They are also winning 50.1% and 49.6% of the ground and aerial duels, respectively, along with 14.6 tackles and 14.4 clearances. Sevilla currently has a 2-4-6 away record, so they will be challenged to make an impressive outing against the Turks.

The Blanquirrojos will seek to start a new winning streak. Sevilla will look toward Youssef En-Nesyri, who had five goals in La Liga, and Pape Gueye, who had three assists. Oliver Torres and Erik Lamela also have four goal contributions in Spain’s top flight, while there are also five other players who each had three goals and assists combined.

Sampaoli’s roster is also suffering some depletion to the unavailability of key players. Karim Rekik and Marcao are out. En-Nesyri will be the central striker with Oliver Torres and Bryan Gil on the wings. Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Marcos Acuna, and Jesus Navas will take starting roles in the midfield. Morocco international Bono hopes to continue building up his goalkeeping resume since his World Cup performances.

Final Fenerbahce-Sevilla Prediction & Pick

Fener certainly does well on their home turf, but the two-goal advantage of Sevilla is a lot to overcome. The Turks will be on the hunt for goals but the Spaniards will take this victory.

Final Fenerbahce-Sevilla Prediction & Pick: Sevilla (+210), Over 2.5 goals (-104)