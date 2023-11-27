Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes, two of the top picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, actually share a ton of similarities.

One day in the near future, the 2021 NBA Draft will likely become one of the all-time greats from sheer talent alone. Especially considering that Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes, arguably the two best players from that 2021 draft class, were picked third and fourth overall. Speaking of Mobley and Barnes, the two are forever linked even if other players from the same class leapfrog them for the moniker of best overall prospect. They both play the same position. They have similar strengths. They both wear the same number. They were picked one after the other. They're both mild-mannered and soft-spoken, letting their game talk for them.

Evan Mobley vs. Scottie Barnes: By the Numbers

Again, the two will be forever linked due to so many similarities and that they were drafted one after the other. But, considering that Mobley went before Barnes in the 2021 NBA Draft, fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors will debate who should have been taken first. Since entering the NBA, Mobley and Barnes have squared off eight times, splitting the series 4-4 overall, with the latest contest seeing Mobley defeat Barnes 105-102. Overall, Mobley has defended home court, with the Cavs going 4-1 against Barnes and the Raptors under his stewardship. Ditto for Barnes, who has gone 3-0 in Toronto when hosting Mobley and his teammates.

If looking from a pure record standpoint, it's a moot argument. So, how are things going statistically for either player? Well, Mobley is averaging 15.1 points on 53.2 percent shooting, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.8 blocks in 35.7 minutes per game. Barnes, meanwhile, is averaging 15.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game.

While there are differences in some statistics, mostly rebounding, steals and blocks, this is once again a moot argument on who is the better overall player. It's probably a hot take, but both players are extremely talented so, like their head-to-head record, let's just punt on their statistical feats against each other.

Evan Mobley vs. Scottie Barnes: Team Records

But where can one of Mobley or Barnes separate from the other in the race for the best? How about the team's overall record since drafting their respective star forward?

With Mobley on the roster, the Cavs are 97-68 overall, with one playoff appearance where Cleveland went 1-4. The Raptors, meanwhile, are 89-79 with Barnes on the roster, with one playoff appearance where Toronto went 2-4. Barnes didn't play in two of those playoff games due to an ankle injury, which were both losses for Toronto, so, in theory, the Raps are 2-2 in the postseason with Barnes.

On top of having more wins and a better overall record, Barnes had better averages in the postseason. The Raptors dynamo averaged 12.8 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. Against the New York Knicks, meanwhile, Mobley averaged 9.8 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 37.6 minutes per game for the Cavs.

Through that lens, you could make a slight argument in favor of Barnes, but it's hard to build a solid enough foundation to make it compelling. The same goes for individual accolades, with Barnes winning Rookie of the Year over Mobley in 2021, while Mobley was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year and was named First Team All-Defense in 2022.

The deeper the dive this becomes, the more shockingly apparent how similar Mobley and Barnes truly are. Both ended up in ideal situations for either player and neither have made the case on who is truly the better player. For now, Mobley and Barnes are equal representatives for the best players from the 2021 NBA Draft and, based on how they're wired, would rather just keep letting their game talk for them.