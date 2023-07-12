Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has made it clear that he wants to join FC Bayern Munich in his next move, reported by Florian Plettenberg. Kane was pursuing a move out of the North London club this summer, and it now appears that he has reached an agreement with the Germany Champions.

Though Bayern reportedly submitted a second offer for Kane, the sum was only marginally higher than their initial bid. The offer is expected to be around €80m, plus add-ons, which include performance-related bonuses. Tottenham had earlier rejected an offer of €70m plus add-ons from Bayern Munich.

The latest reports suggest that Harry Kane is convinced that he can win the Champions League with Bayern Munich under the new coach Thomas Tuchel. The English striker is also said to have declined approaches from other clubs, as Bayern remain his top priority. Kane believes that he can achieve his ambitions and ultimately win the silverware he desires at Bayern.

The news of Kane's leanings may come as a surprise to some, particularly fans of the PSG team, who are also rumoured to have joined the race for the striker's services. With the likes of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, PSG would be a logical choice for any player looking for success in Europe. However, Kane seems to have set his sights firmly on Munich.

With the transfer window due to close soon, it remains to be seen whether or not Bayern Munich and Tottenham can successfully maneuver a deal for Harry Kane. However, with reports suggesting that Kane has his mind firmly on Bayern, it seems things are looking optimistic for the German team.