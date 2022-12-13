By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

SEGA has announced new features and elements for the upcoming Yakuza spinoff, Like a Dragon: Ishin, as its release date approaches.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! New Features

Like A Dragon: Ishin will feature returning characters from the Yakuza series, playing different roles in the story. Some of them may be under a different name, but fans of the long-running series should keep their eyes open for references to their “true selves.”

New Sub-Stories

These returning characters will be especially prominent in the two new sub-stories added – The Captain and the Curious and The Spitfire Town Protector.

The first one will feature the Brawler style trainer Bacchus from Yakuza 0 as “Ernest Satow,” a foreigner who collects Memoirs to learn more about Japan. Coming with him is Shinji, Kanda, and Shindo.

These Memoirs are part of a New Challenge, and is placed all over Kyo. Each describes the history and people from the Bakumatsu era. In Satow’s pursuit to learn about Japan, he will exchange opinions with you about its contents when you hand him one of these Memoirs.

The Spitfire Town Protector, on the other hand, will feature Yakuza 0’s Miss Tatsu as Yae Yamamoto, who seems to be unable to run from her role as a debt collector. Yae is despised by the town’s underside and asks Ryoma for help to save her friends from a seedy lender.

New Karaoke Songs – Bakumatsu era-style “Baka Mitai”

As Yakuza games are, Like a Dragon: Ishin is packed with mini-games. Singing bar Utamaruya will be the spot for the karaoke rhythm minigame featuring new songs, including a Bakumatsu-era arrangement of the well-known “Baka Mitai.”

Better Photo Mode

The Photo Functions have added editing and positioning options in Like A Dragon: Ishin! There are over 200 types of stamps, 40+ color filters, and a lot of poses and expressions to create the perfect shot.

Another Life

One more familiar face to the Yakuza fans is making a return: Haruka. She lives with Ryoma in his fvilla in the countryside, where players can earn money by farming, fishing and trading these goods. Enjoy a quiet life in the peaceful countryside with Haruka to increase her Trust, which will cause heartwarming Slice of Life scenes portraying the parent-child-like bond between Haruka and Ryoma.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows on February 22, 2023.