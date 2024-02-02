Ewan McGregor said he hadn't heard about any talks of bringing back Obi-Wan Kenobi for a second season on Disney Plus.

Ewan McGregor's return to the Star Wars universe for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus was met with largely positive feedback from fans and critics who welcomed the actor back with open arms. Despite excitement at a potential second season, the actor provided a disheartening update to fans hoping to hear something soon about seeing the Jedi master return.

McGregor spoke about the series during a panel at the Goldberg Film Festival when he delivered the disappointing news to fans, according to IGN. The actor said he was hopeful and excited about another possible outing as Kenobi in the future, but as of the panel there had been no talks at Disney or Lucasfilm about a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi he was aware of.

“I would love to do the second season, but there’s no talk of it yet,” McGregor said. “There is a lot going on at Disney.”

Season one of the series saw Ewan McGregor once again don the robes and lightsaber of the titular Jedi during his exile on Tatooine to protect young Luke Skywalker following the events of Revenge of the Sith. However, a call for aid from an old friend forces Kenobi out of exile to confront the ghosts of his pasts and once again battle his former apprentice.

McGregor has reportedly been active in trying to push Lucasfilm toward doing a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi sooner rather than later, feeling there was still ten years worth of stories to dig into. Season one director Deborah Chow added that the actor was active in pitching ideas for season two almost immediately after season one's production wrapped.

2024 is still set to be a busy year on Disney Plus for Star Wars, with four series reportedly planned to release on the streaming platform. Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte will be the two live-action offerings, along with animated fare The Bad Batch season three and Tales of the Jedi season two.