Despite how divisive Star Wars has become with its recent output, one of the most universally-beloved parts of this universe is Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. Yes, he inherited the role from Alec Guinness who played him in the original trilogy, but McGregor’s performance in the prequel trilogy was a constant in an otherwise turbulent series. After returning for the self-titled Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+, McGregor hasn’t ruled out a possible return to the galaxy far, far away.

Obi-Wan Kenobi was released on 17 years after McGregor’s last appearance as the titular character — his last appearance coming in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith and excluding vocal cameos. The six-episode miniseries took place in between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, but that meant we got to see him face off with Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader once more.

Appearing at Star Wars Celebration, McGregor teased fans about a possible return as Obi-Wan. First, on the return itself, McGregor said the 17-year gap was an appropriate time of separation from the character: “The Star Wars part of my life is back and it feels so good.”

Then speaking about the future of Obi-Wan, he said, “Maybe the audience will want more to come.”

While this is very exciting, it does raise one big question. How many more stories can you squeeze into this pocket of time? Assuming McGregor would appear in another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s only so much time before you reach the events of A New Hope. And McGregor’s not old enough to play the Obi-Wan seen in the original trilogy by Guinness — though that may be cool to see someday.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In between his performances as Obi-Wan, McGregor would appear in a variety of projects including the sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep, Birds of Prey in the DCU, and in Raymond & Ray opposite Ethan Hawke.

This is all speculative until official confirmation of the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi is announced — but these quotes provide some hope that fans can soon say “Hello there” to Ewan McGregor again.

The first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+ now.