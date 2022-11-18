Published November 18, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

In a wild turn of events, a former NC State football player has been arrested for allegedly stalking Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. Here are the shocking details of what led to former Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli’s arrest, according to David M. Hale of ESPN.

“The arrest stems from a tweet reportedly sent by Joseph Boletepeli, 22, a member of the 2018 and 2019 NC State football teams, saying, “Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest.”

Boletepeli, who played for Dave Doeren at NC State football in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, sent a tweet saying he was going to “get him”, referring to his former coach.

The ex-Wolfpack defensive lineman was charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Doeren, according to ESPN. It’s not clear what his motive was.

In addition to those charges, Boletepeli was also slapped with a resisting arrest charge, as he reportedly pulled away from officers who were attempting to put handcuffs on him.

The former NC State football defender allegedly showed up near where Doeren was working. He also sent threatening messages to both his former coach and Wolfpack staff members, as noted by ESPN.

Boletepeli played in just six games for NC State, tallying 13 tackles before transferring to Maryland in 2020, where he appeared in five contests.

It has to be a major shock for Dave Doeren and his family, though it’s fortunate that no one was harmed. Now, Doeren will somehow have to shift his focus to NC State football’s upcoming game against the Louisville Cardinals.

That will be easier said than done.