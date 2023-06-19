Quincy Promes has found himself in quite a bit of legal trouble over the past few years. The star forward from the Netherlands who currently plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia has finally received a jail sentencing for a stabbing incident that took place back in 2020 after a fight broke out between him and his cousin.

“A Dutch court has sentenced Spartak Moscow striker Quincy Promes in absentia to 18 months in jail for assault in connection with a fight in 2020 in which he stabbed his cousin in the knee. Dutch broadcaster RTL reported Promes will appeal, citing his lawyer.” – ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the time of the incident, Promes had been playing a big role in helping Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie league become one of the biggest surprise stories in all of European soccer. Promes was quickly moved to Spartak Moscow after this incident, though, where he has remained very productive. Promes is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, as he scored 20 goals and picked up seven assists playing for one of the top clubs in Russia.

While Promes is appealing this ruling, it looks like he is set to spend a year-and-a-half in jail, which obviously isn't what he was hoping would happen. Beyond that, Promes is also facing potential discipline after he was wiretapped in a drug investigation and was found to have been involved in importing hundreds of kilos of cocaine through Belgium. Promes already is in hot water, and while his appeal will be worth following, it doesn't look like this will be the last of his legal troubles moving forward.