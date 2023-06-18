Netherlands and Italy meet in the UEFA Nations League! Catch the UEFA Nations League odds series here, featuring our Netherlands-Italy prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

After a 5-1-0 record in League A Group 4, the Flying Dutchmen battled the Checkered Ones in the UEFA Nations League semifinals. A high-scoring game pushed the game into extra time after going 2-2 in 90+6 minutes. Bruno Petkovic's blast and Luka Modric's decisive penalty kick denied the Netherlands a spot in the finals.

The Italians also ended up as group winners over England, Germany, and Hungary in League A Group 3. Italy and Spain had two early goals in the first 11 minutes of the match in De Grolsch Veste. However, Joselu managed to squeak a goal before the full-time whistle to send Spain into the finals.

Here are the Netherlands-Italy soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UEFA Nations League Odds: Netherlands-Italy Odds

Netherlands: +115

Italy: +200

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -142

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Italy

TV: ViX

Stream: VIX+, fuboTV, UEFA.tv

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Netherlands Can Beat Italy

Netherlands hopes to impose its mark as the sixth-best team in the recent FIFA Men's World Rankings. The Clockwork Orange has been spotless in the UEFA Nations League, going six games unbeaten in June and September. They also topped Group A of the recent World Cup, defeating Qatar and Senegal while drawing with Ecuador. Nevertheless, Oranje demolished the USA 3-1 in the Round of 16 before losing to would-be winners Argentina.

After the 2022 World Cup, Oranje competed in the European Championship qualifiers. The Dutch had mixed results, suffering a 4-0 defeat from France and then getting a 3-0 win over Gibraltar. The Dutch will be playing back in Qualification Group B in September, where they are yet to play the likes of Greece and Ireland.

Three months after that match, the Netherlands battled Croatia in the semifinals. They only had 46% ball possession and four corner kicks in the game. The Dutch also committed 25 fouls, three yellow cards, and one offside in the game. Donyell Malen opened the scoring, while Noa Lang closed the game in full-time to match Andrej Kamaric's and Mario Pasalic's efforts. The Dutchmen were not able to get some offensive production in extra time, getting only three total shots.

Coach Ronald Koeman will have to play this one without Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay. Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Donyell Malen are set to take forward duties. The Dutch defense will feature Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Virgil Van Dijk, and Nathan Ake. Frenkie De Jong joins Teun Koopmeiners and Mats Wieffer in the midfield. Mark Flekken, Sven Botman, and Noa Lang may be given more minutes in the game and could potentially get starting roles.

The orange outfit will try to match their averages of 14.1 total shots, 5.0 shots on target, 4.3 corner kicks, 2.3 goals, and 54.9% ball possession. This has resulted in which resulted in 16 goals and 12 assists. The Dutch should also try to keep up with averages of 11.4 tackles, 9.1 interceptions, 12.3 clearances, and 2.4 goalkeeper saves.

Why Italy Can Beat the Netherlands

Italy is the eighth-best football team in the world, according to the December 2022 FIFA rankings. However, despite their high position among other nations, the Italians have not found much success lately. Italy missed two consecutive World Cups, failing to play games in Russia and Qatar. Despite the two World Cups they missed, Italy won the Euro 2020.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, Italy played very well in the UEFA Nations League A, group 3, with Hungary, Germany, and England. They finished first with a 3-2-1 record and 11 points in such a tough group, which could indicate that better times are coming once again.

However, the Italians are still frittering their games in friendly games and other tourneys. In their November friendly fixtures, Italy eased a 1-3 win against Albania but lost 2-0 to Austria. During the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Italy suffered a 1-2 defeat to England, a tough game where the Italians had 13 fouls and three yellow cards. Italy paid their revenge to Malta, where they had an 0-2 victory.

In the semifinal match against Spain, Italy only had 38% ball possession, eight total shots, three shots on target, and two corner kicks. Ciro Immobile managed to equalize Yeremy Pino's goal after eight minutes. However, Joselu managed to put a goal in the 88th minute, whereas the Italians failed to score up to the 93rd minute.

Roberto Mancini might miss the services of Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Frattesi. In that case, a 3-5-2 formation is going to be deployed, with Ciro Immobile and Nicolo Zaniolo up front. IF Fratessi shakes off his injury troubles, he will join Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and Leonardo Spinazzola in the midfield.

Final Netherlands-Italy Prediction & Pick

Both squads will still maintain the eagerness of finishing third in the tourney. Both squads cannot be underestimated, whether in the offense or defense. However, the Flying Dutchmen have been prolific in scoring that they may outdo Gli Azzurri in this game.

Final Netherlands-Italy Prediction & Pick: Netherlands (+115), Over 2.5 goals (-142)