Chael Sonnen is not slowing down with his controversial takes regarding LeBron James and his family one bit.

Earlier this week, Bronny James had a scary incident where he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the court. The USC All-American was later rushed to the hospital and the good news is he is now in stable condition.

While many are giving the James family their privacy in this matter, Sonnen is doing anything but that.

Instead, the former UFC and Bellator fighter even went as far as implying performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) — EPO in this case — were the reason for Bronny's cardiac arrest.

“If you do not properly monitor, your EPO use you can experience cardiac arrest and die in your sleep,” Sonnen tweeted Tuesday night. “If you do not properly monitor your EPO use, and you go into cardiac arrest in front of other people there is a good chance somebody will get you help in time and you will survive.

“If you monitor your EPO use, but you combine it with testosterone you have a whole other set of problems in front of you. Hoping we can chalk this up to ‘lesson learned.'”

EPO — or erythropoietin — is a performance enhancing drug that stimulates red blood cell production. Essentially, it increases the supply of oxygen to the blood which, in turn, allows athletes to train or perform more efficiently.

It's a bit odd to suggest Bronny James is using PEDs given that he still hasn't started playing college basketball regularly. But then again, this is coming from an ex-fighter — who notably admitted to using PEDs while he was active in the UFC — who earlier this year claimed LeBron and him had the same drug guy.

Basically, take what he says with a large grain of salt.