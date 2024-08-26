After spending the last few years battling cancer, Sid Eudy, the man who famously played characters like Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid across WWE, WCW, and beyond, has passed away at the age of 63.

Taking to social media to announce the news, son Gunnar Eudy revealed the sad news, with friends, family, and fans the world over quickly sharing his words and paying their own tributes to the former two-time WWE Champion.

In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy. Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away from battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support Sincerely, Gunnar Eudy

Originally getting into professional wrestling in 1987, Eudy rapidly found his footing when he adopted the Sid Vicious character, borrowing the name from the Sex Pistols' famous bass player while pairing it with the sort of Incredible Hulk physique that instantly earned the attention of promotions like WCW and WWE.

Joining WCW as part of The Skyscrapers, Vicious really struck gold when he joined Ric Flair's Four Horsemen, where he became a top star on the show and earned championship gold. From there, Vicious bounced around the professional wrestling world, going from WWE to WCW, USWA, WWE again, and WCW again, where he initially retired from the sport due to injury. Still, Vicious did eventually return to the ring and worked matches every now and then while becoming a fixture of the legends circuit, including a match against Heath Slater on RAW in 2012 under his Sycho Sid moniker.

Though he isn't currently a member of the WWE Hall of Fame – though that could change – it's hard to argue that Vicious wasn't one of the biggest acts of his era and an influential performer who continues to inspire young wrestlers and fans alike. Based on the reaction to his passing online, it's safe to say he will be sorely missed.

Sid Vicious weighed in on his WWE Hall of Fame chances in June

Back in June, Vicious was a guest on the Attitude Era podcast, where he touched on his wrestling career, favorite opponents, and yes, his Hall of Fame chances in what will unfortunately now go down as his final long-form professional wrestling interview.

While Vicious has been eligible for the WWE Hall of Fame for a very long time now, he never actually earned the call because he wasn't, by his own admission, a favorite of Vince McMahon. With Mr. McMahon gone, however, Vicious saw a path into the Hall of Fame, which, unfortunately, he won't get to enjoy should it ultimately come to pass.

“You'd think that they would offer that. Again, Vince [McMahon] didn't like me so much; I think that's why they haven't offered me that. But, with Vince being gone now, you'd think those people would say, ‘Hey, this guy, we still got him on contract. He is still making a little bit of money. It would help him if we did that,' and it would help them as well,” Vicious explained via Fightful.

“You would think they might want to do everything they could to promote something like that. That might be something fun to start, too. If you get back in, you might want to do something like a part-time deal, [be a] manager, or special — I think I was pretty good at interviews, too. There's always a lot of people having a hard time with that. If I could teach them, maybe I could help them do their interviews.”

With 2023 marking the first Hall of Fame class under Paul “Triple H” Levesque, with Paul Heyman leading the way for a class that also featured famous talents like Muhammad Ali and Bull Nakano, the future does look bright for all sorts of different performers to etch their names down forever in the annals of WWE history forever, as opposed to the same old Mr. McMahon selections fans have become accustomed to. While fans will never know if Vicious would have made the cut in 2025 had everything remained copacetic, now that he has passed away, it's safe to say his case will earn special consideration next year, as his professional wrestling accomplishments deserve to be celebrated and remembered fondly, for they have clearly left a lasting impact on the industry that will resonate with fans forever.