When Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced that Paul Heyman was his first and likely most prominant member of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class a few hours before Monday Night RAW, it felt both incredibly logical but also very exciting.
A true legend of the Philadelphia wrestling scene for his time turning ECW into one of the most legendary promotions in professional wrestling history, there are few performers, managers, or bookers in the business who are more deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame, but why now? Is Heyman looking to retire soon? Or is the 58-year-old simply looking to receive the honor at the Wells Fargo Center the night before WrestleMania 40, giving his speech a few miles away from the “Home of Extreme,” the 2300 Arena in South Philly?
Well, fans don't have to wonder for too much longer, as Heyman was asked about his induction by the New York Post and explained why he's open to getting it done now.
“It's taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain't seen nothing yet, and I'm just getting started,'… You ain't seen nothing yet, and I'm just getting started,” Paul Heyman told the New York Post. “I don't want a lifetime achievement award when I'm not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future, and I desperately want to be a part of it.”
Asked about the continued, yet ever-evolving success of WWE, Heyman revealed why the promotion is experiencing a boom period because they have embraced change, with The Bloodline developing a storyline the likes of which is more similar to Peak TV than the storylines of old.
“It's constantly evolving. It's not based on instant gratification and shock value. The whole designation of the Tribal Chief, The Bloodline, the family saga that plays out on TV and premium live events, is to present the highest quality product this industry has ever seen. We're cognizant of the fact that for generations great performers in this industry have been inspired, like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, DX, Stone Cold, The Rock. It's been done,” Heyman noted.
“So, when Roman Reigns and I had a chance to work together, starting in August of 2020, our designation was to put together a body of work that would upon reflection compete with Peaky Blinders, The Sopranos, The Wire, Fargo, Breaking Bad — the most compelling dramas with the most riveting villains that anyone has ever seen. It's a disruption of what had become the status quo in sports entertainment, and then a constant search for us to disrupt that disruption.”
What does the future hold for Heyman in WWE? Will he manage a performer, Roman Reigns or otherwise, at MoonMania I? Or will he slowly pull back from the spotlight and transition into a less visible role? Based on his comments, it certainly sounds like he isn't going away any time soon.
Jim Ross predicted Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame announcement.
While it's been mere days since Paul Heyman was a candidate for the WWE Hall of Fame, some have been hypothesizing about his addition to WrestleMania 40 weekend for months, including his former commentary partner Jim Ross, who named Philadelphia as the logical spot for his induction on his Grillin' JR podcast.
“Any time is a good time for Paul Heyman to be inducted because he certainly earned those accolades. I have heard no talk about that. It's an interesting question, and it certainly could happen. Heyman is Hall of Fame-bound. There's no doubt about that. But I don't know what the game plan is there. They seem to keep that the Hall of Fame thing kind of under wraps, which I think is great.” It's just hard to say who's gonna go where when you hear all these rumors, but Heyman deserves to go in anybody's Hall of Fame. Whether it be whether it happens in Philadelphia, it'd be fine with me. I just don't know. I don't know the answer to that, I wish I did, but he's deserving, and it wouldn't shock me if they did it in Philadelphia. So we'll see. I always wish good for Heyman, even though it can be a pain in the a** sometimes,” Jim Ross said via Fightful.
“As far as Paul Heyman is concerned, he could go in any time, and it would work. So, fingers crossed for Paul. Hopefully, he gets in, and it'll be a fun thing for him, and the audience in Philadelphia would be entertained. He'd have a great speech, so we will see how it all works out.”
Will JR show up at Heyman's induction? No, he almost certainly will not, unless he's somehow let go from AEW anyway, but in the end, that's alright. For fans, watching Heyman call matches with Ross is a fun memory that will live on forever, even if his spot as a manager has now become the focal point of his legacy.