EXCLUSIVE: Love & WWE cut key Bianca Belair scene with her high school car that Montez Ford wants to see.

The upcoming Hulu reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, shows their lives outside of the ring. However, there was a key scene involving Bianca Belair and her high school car that they omitted that Montez Ford would want to see.

Bianca Belair's high school car

Talking to ClutchPoints at the junket for Love & WWE, Ford revealed a deleted scene he wishes made it in. It followed Belair as she attempted to drive her high school car.

“She still has her Ford Mustang all the way from high school,” Ford revealed with a chuckle, “and she was trying it take it out for a drive one day. It did not make it.”

“It broke down!” Belair exclaimed.

Ford then explained that when she attempted to drive it, Belair only got about “walking and running distance” from their house. Belair also conceded that her husband has been trying to convince her to get rid of the car. She always insisted that it still drives. His point may have been proven at this moment.

While he thought it was a “cool” moment to share, it didn't coincide with Love & WWE's theme. The show largely focuses on the couple's road to WrestleMania 39 and the pressure to have a child.

Even still, maybe the scene will eventually see the light of day. Hulu should release some of the unaired moments from Love & WWE.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are two of the WWE's biggest stars. The former was heavily featured in this year's Royal Rumble, lasting over 45 minutes in the women's event. Ford was also featured, coming to the aid of his stable leader, Bobby Lashley, with his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins.