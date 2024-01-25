EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Belair hasn't started making her gear for the WWE Royal Rumble on January 27.

When you see Bianca Belair at this year's WWE Royal Rumble, just know her gear was made last-second.

The EST of WWE makes her own outfits, as seen in her new Hulu show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. However, time has been crunched with all of her other extracurriculars, and she is only just getting started on her gear.

Bianca Belair hasn't started making her gear

Speaking to ClutchPoints at the junket for their new Hulu reality series, Belair and Ford discussed their Royal Rumble gear. Ford promised it'd be “clean as a bean.”

However, he did hint that he may match gear with his wife. “If it match, it stays intact,” he joked. Belair added that “matching is a love language” for them, and so they're “always going to match somehow.”

His wife, on the other hand, hasn't started making her new threads.

“For me, gear-wise, I really haven't started making my gear,” Belair revealed. “It'll get done — I have a piece of it in my purse right now that I kind of work on every now and then. But hopefully, it gets finished by the Rumble. I think it's all going to come together.”

We will find out on Saturday night how the two will match their gear. It's something to keep an eye on as Belair attempts to become the first two-time women's Royal Rumble match winner. Ford is looking for his first-ever Royal Rumble victory on Saturday.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are the latest WWE stars to get the reality series treatment. Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez chronicles their journeys to WrestleMania 39. It will premiere on Hulu on February 2.