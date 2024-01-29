Bianca Belair and Montez Ford shine in the WWE's best reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

The WWE has always loved producing reality TV — remember the Total Divas days? — but their latest series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, may be their b[EST].

Hulu's new reality series gives a glimpse behind the curtain of being a WWE superstar. No offense to The Miz and Maryse, who led their own show called Miz &Mrs, they weren't on the same level as Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are now.

Maybe in his prime, you could argue The Miz was, but this reality series chronicles the WrestleMania journeys of two of the WWE's biggest stars.

That makes it an intriguing watch, if nothing else. Its overarching narrative can be drilled home really hard, and it does occasionally conform to the reality TV genre's tropes, but it's the best reality series the WWE has ever made.

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez review

Love & WWE follows Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's roads to WrestleMania. It primarily follows the Royal Rumble-onward, which is the biggest time of year for superstars. At the same time, they are facing a crossroads in their personal lives.

Having a child as a WWE star is hard, as it requires months away from the physical sport. Belair and Ford are torn as they attempt to find the “right” time to have a child. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are a great example of a couple who pulled it off. But the pressure from friends and family begins getting to them and they try to navigate that decision.

Truthfully, the overarching storyline of “will they, or won't they have a child?” runs its course about halfway through the series. It's an interesting dilemma, sure, but so is Ford's struggle to get on the WrestleMania card.

Hulu's Love & WWE was probably trying to differentiate itself. It's not revolving around the female drama that Total Divas did, which is admirable. The show features a healthy does of Belair and Ford's personal and professional lives alike.

Getting personal

And while the baby talk can be tired, Belair and Ford's adorable relationship is on full display in Love & WWE. They are what all relationships should strive for — supportive of one another's career aspirations. It has to be hard for Ford, watching his wife's career flourish while he's cut from live TV segments. But he never wavers in his support.

In the ring is when it's at its best

At its best, Love & WWE is showing Ford's struggle to get to WrestleMania. Despite being relatively early in her career, Belair is already a “made” female in the company. She has headlined WrestleMania and is positioned as one of the top talents in the entire division.

Her husband, on the other hand, is on the rise. His Street Profits tag team with Angelo Dawkins (and more recently, team-up with Bobby Lashley) has had its moments, but has also floundered at times. While the WrestleMania card is larger than ever thanks to its two-night extension, there are still a limited amount of spots available.

And maybe some of the drama is contrived or fabricated — the moment where the Street Profits have their segment cut felt particularly acted out — it doesn't completely ignore a huge issue for Ford. His journey to WrestleMania is perhaps the driving force of Love & WWE. We know that Belair gets her moment, but the behind-the-scenes struggle Ford is eye-opening for fans who merely watch the shows. There's a human element that goes into the performances these superstars put on.

Should you watch Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez?

For WWE fans, this is the quintessential reality series. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are at the top of their game and are two of the most interesting personalities in the company.

Seeing them shine outside of the ring is a treat. Love & WWE often relies on reality TV tropes, but its subjects make this the best reality series that the WWE has put out.

That's thanks to the couple's relatable struggles and glimpse behind-the-curtain of WWE. There is so much more than what meets the eye during the company's five hours of weekly television. This series shows the toll that it takes on their superstars, much less married superstars.

Both Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have had interesting 2024s and seeing that play out (as much as reality TV allows it to) would be a real treat. Here's hoping for a second season.

Grade: B[EST]

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez will be released on February 2 on Hulu.